Thinking about a family day trip from Columbus? Check out Andy Warhol at the High

This summer, the High Museum is hosting an exhibit of over 250 Andy Warhol prints.
The prints are from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer, and include many of the iconic works that made Warhol the pioneer of the Pop Art movement.
“The works in the exhibition are drawn exclusively from collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation in Portland, Ore,” according to the High Museum. “Remarkable for their nearly exhaustive range, the Schnitzer Collections offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the breadth of Warhol’s influential graphic production over the course of four decades.”
Schnitzer had a hand in organizing the exhibit himself, and is proud of the depth and range of the collection.
“In this exhibition, which is the largest Warhol exhibition ever, you’re taken through one theme after another — the Kennedy assassination; Marilyn, one of the last great screen stars; Mao, probably one of the most important political leaders of the last 100 years,” said Schnitzer. “Artists, including Andy Warhol, push the envelope and force us to deal with the issues of the time. I think this Warhol exhibition will knock people’s socks off, with themes that are still relevant today.”
The High Museum is thrilled to have this exhibit this summer.
“Andy Warhol isn’t just a household name; he’s among the most influential artists of the 20th century. This important retrospective is an opportunity to revisit his work — and his far-ranging influence — in depth,” said Rand Suffolk, the High’s Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “We are very grateful to Mr. Schnitzer and the Foundation for their collaboration on this project.”
The exhibit is more than just a collection of fine art prints. It’s also a history lesson, should patrons choose to take that approach. “Organized chronologically, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the late 20th century with some of the era’s most powerful and enduring images,” according to the High Museum. “From portraits of Jacqueline Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe — imbued with a sense of the tragic — to evocative images of the Birmingham, Ala., civil rights protests and portrayals of influential 1970s personages, Warhol’s prints speak to the American values of the prosperous post-war consumer culture and foreshadow society’s preoccupation with celebrity, fashion, politics, sensationalism and scandal.”
The High Museum is just over 100 miles from Columbus. Admission is just $14.50 for patrons, with children under 5 entering for free. The museum places an emphasis on art education and hosts events regularly that are aimed for parents and families with young children. The High even has a partnership with the Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts, and there is at least one exhibit this summer with hands-on puppetry involved.
Warhol’s art lends itself to young children, and he even authored several children’s books during his lifetime. If you choose to take your children to the High Museum’s exhibit though, look into additional resources available via the High’s web page for educators before you go. On their educators page you will find helpful links to more about Warhol, his work and what they can expect to see at the High.
No matter your age or party’s length of stay in the exhibit, you’re sure to get a feel for Warhol and his work.
“To envelop the visitor in Warhol’s world, a gallery dedicated to the Factory Era will feature works evoking the unbridled formative years of Warhol’s studio.” said the High Museum.
If for some reason you only have time to view a few pieces during your visit, make sure not to miss the most famous ones. It’s rare to see landmark pieces like this traveling together. Don’t miss Warhol’s “Marilyn Monroe” (1967), “Campbell’s Soup I” (1968), “Electric Chair” (1971), “Mao” (1972) and “Mick Jagger” (1975). For music lovers, there is also a rare collection of record album covers featuring cover art by Warhol somewhere in the exhibit as well. If you can swing it, plan to visit on the third Friday of the month when the High hosts their Friday Jazz series and stays open until 10 p.m.
For more information about this exhibit and other exhibits on display this summer, visit high.org.
If you go
What: “Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation”
Where: High Museum of Atlanta, 1280 Peachtree St., N.E., Atlanta
When: June 3-Sept. 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and Noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Cost: Ages 6 and up $14.50, ages 5 and under free
Call: high.org
More to Know: Every third Friday, the High Museum is open until 10 p.m. for their Friday Jazz series. If you’ve got kids that can stay up past bedtime this summer, try visiting the museum on a Friday night when you can have more time to peruse and enjoy some of Atlanta’s best jazz in the process.
