Art along the Chattahoochee: Exhibits to see this Summer

Summer is a time for slow days and air conditioning. Lots of air conditioning. Beat the heat and expand your cultural horizons by visiting one of the many indoor art exhibits on display in our area this summer. Too many choices can be overwhelming, so we’ve gathered a list of our top exhibits not to miss this summer. Grab your calendar and schedule a trip to see these collections before they’re gone. Don’t forget that most of them are free!
Currently on display at the Columbus Museum:
‘From Flying Aces to Army Boots: WWI and the Chattahoochee Valley’
This comprehensive look at the way WWI impacted the Chattahoochee Valley examines the creation of Fort Benning, the lives of local residents who served in the war, how the region benefited from the service of women and the legacy of Columbus native and flying ace Eugene Ballard. On display through Aug. 27. Third Floor Galleries, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
‘Martha Clippinger: Hodge Podge Lodge’
Martha Clippinger is a living artist from Columbus whose work is featured in this new exhibit of art inspired by the artists’ connection with the work of Alma Thomas and Eddie Owens Martin. Ongoing through November. Leebern Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
‘Side Eye: Portraits in Profile’
Historically, artists have often painted portraits of their subject’s profile. Enjoy a selection of portraits from the Columbus Museum’s permanent collection and learn more about how the tradition of portraits began. Woodruff Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Currently on display at LaGrange Art Museum:
‘In the Land of Pasaquan, The Story of Eddie Owens Martin’
The LaGrange Art Museum is the only off-site venue to exhibit St. EOM’s unattached work, and provides safe harbor to works that cannot be seen on-site and whose condition requires a climate controlled, indoor environment. Ongoing through Aug. 5. 112 Lafayette Parkway. Free for Troup County residents; $10 donation for non-residents. 706-882-3267 or www.lagrangeartmuseum.org
Currently on display at the Black Art In America (BAIA) Gallery:
‘Charles Criner, Civil War’
Charles Criner, a Houston-based artist, paints work primarily comprised of biographical images that are reflections of his childhood memories and cultural heritage. His painting “Civil War” is one of many paintings on display this summer at the BAIA gallery. 1433 17th St. Prices vary. http://blackartinamerica.com/
Summer Programming at the National Civil War Naval Museum:
Cool History 2017
In addition to their permanent exhibits, the National Civil War Naval Museum is offering Cool History 2017, a program designed for youth of all ages to learn and engage with Civil War Naval History. Patrons can expect a variety of activities from entertaining tours to hands-on activities taking place daily. 1 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday in July. National Civial War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Drive. portcolumbus.org
Currently on display at the National Infantry Museum:
‘Fort Benning and Columbus Connections Gallery’
Enjoy a thorough look at how soldiers are made and the special relationship between Columbus and Fort Benning. Eras of Infantry Gallery, National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
‘The International Stage: 1898-1920’
This exhibit explores our infantry’s history during the Spanish-American War, Phillipene Insurrection and World War I. Eras of Infantry Gallery, National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
‘World at War: 1920-1947’
A comprehensive guide to our infantry’s history during the rise of Fascism, the European and Pacific Theaters, and the Holocaust Liberation. Eras of Infantry Gallery, National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
‘The Cold War: 1947-1989’
Examine the history of our infantry during the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Urgent Fury and the Berlin Wall. Eras of Infantry Gallery, National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
‘The Sole Superpower: 1989-Present’
Enjoy artifacts and an interactive exhibit focusing on the infantry’s history during Desert Storm, Somalia and the ongoing Global War on Terrorism. Eras of Infantry Gallery, National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
‘Securing Our Freedom/Defining the Nation’
The National Infantry Museum’s newest permanent exhibit featuring artifacts that have helped define the infantry over the last 242 years. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $5 suggested donation per person. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
