Living

July 01, 2017 12:30 AM

Top Picks July 2-9

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

July 4

Freedom Fest

Enjoy food, a parade, bouncy houses, and activities all day at Freedom Fest at the National Infantry Museum. Don’t miss the live music featuring the following lineup: 11 a.m. Wolf & Clover, 1 p.m. Freezer Burn, 2 p.m. The Shelby Brothers, 3 p.m. Peace-Dog, 4 p.m. Capt. Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. Free, but donations accepted. nationalinfantrymuseum.org

33rd Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade

Parade starts and ends at Sweetland Amphitheatre. Walk, ride or pull a wagon — no motor vehicles. Best costume wins $300. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Lineup at Sweetland Amphitheatre at 9 a.m. with judging starting at 9:30 and the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith Street. Free. sweetland.events

Star-Spangled Beach Party

At Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., singer Josh Newome will perform at 6 p.m. and The Regulars at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Robin Lake. Other musicians will perform throughout the day. 9 a.m.-dusk. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Admission is $30 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 6-12. callawaygardens.com

July 7

‘The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales’

This mixed up children’s show is comprised of fractured fairy tales featuring silly versions of everything from “The Gingerbread Man” to “Chicken Little.” Showtimes: 7 p.m. July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22; 2 p.m. July 9, 16, and 23. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org

Fantastic Friday

Bright Star Touring Company presents “Upcycled Cinderella.” 10:30 a.m.- Noon. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

No Shame Theatre

Showcase of short original works containing spoken word, monologues, scenes, dance, improv, music, & any thing else. The 3 rules? Pieces must be original, pieces must be 5 minutes or less, and pieces must not break anything - such as the audience, the space, yourself, or the law. First 15 acts to sign-up get a 5 minute slot. Everyone, including performers must be 18. Sign-up begins at 10, with the show starting at 10:30 P.M. Springer Opera House. $5 at the door. springeroperahouse.com

Ongoing

Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival

52 performances of five shows (“What the Butler Saw,” “Hairspray,” “Freckleface Strawberry,” “The Stinky Cheese Man” and “No Shame Theatre”) on four local stages (two at Springer Opera House and two at CSU’s McClure Theatre) in under 10 weeks. Runs May 18- July 23. For information and tickets visit georgiarep.org.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? 1:11

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar 1:45

National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar
National Puppy Day: Meet Walter the puppy and Julia, the girl who teaches him sign language 1:31

National Puppy Day: Meet Walter the puppy and Julia, the girl who teaches him sign language

View More Video

Entertainment Videos