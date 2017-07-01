Top Picks July 2-9

July 4
Freedom Fest
Enjoy food, a parade, bouncy houses, and activities all day at Freedom Fest at the National Infantry Museum. Don’t miss the live music featuring the following lineup: 11 a.m. Wolf & Clover, 1 p.m. Freezer Burn, 2 p.m. The Shelby Brothers, 3 p.m. Peace-Dog, 4 p.m. Capt. Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. Free, but donations accepted. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
33rd Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade
Parade starts and ends at Sweetland Amphitheatre. Walk, ride or pull a wagon — no motor vehicles. Best costume wins $300. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Lineup at Sweetland Amphitheatre at 9 a.m. with judging starting at 9:30 and the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith Street. Free. sweetland.events
Star-Spangled Beach Party
At Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., singer Josh Newome will perform at 6 p.m. and The Regulars at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Robin Lake. Other musicians will perform throughout the day. 9 a.m.-dusk. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Admission is $30 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 6-12. callawaygardens.com
July 7
‘The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales’
This mixed up children’s show is comprised of fractured fairy tales featuring silly versions of everything from “The Gingerbread Man” to “Chicken Little.” Showtimes: 7 p.m. July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22; 2 p.m. July 9, 16, and 23. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org
Fantastic Friday
Bright Star Touring Company presents “Upcycled Cinderella.” 10:30 a.m.- Noon. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
No Shame Theatre
Showcase of short original works containing spoken word, monologues, scenes, dance, improv, music, & any thing else. The 3 rules? Pieces must be original, pieces must be 5 minutes or less, and pieces must not break anything - such as the audience, the space, yourself, or the law. First 15 acts to sign-up get a 5 minute slot. Everyone, including performers must be 18. Sign-up begins at 10, with the show starting at 10:30 P.M. Springer Opera House. $5 at the door. springeroperahouse.com
Ongoing
Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival
52 performances of five shows (“What the Butler Saw,” “Hairspray,” “Freckleface Strawberry,” “The Stinky Cheese Man” and “No Shame Theatre”) on four local stages (two at Springer Opera House and two at CSU’s McClure Theatre) in under 10 weeks. Runs May 18- July 23. For information and tickets visit georgiarep.org.
