Columbus Artists’ Guild opens annual exhibit

The Columbus Artists’ Guild has opened its annual show at the public library.

The exhibit features over 90 artists and more than 150 pieces of work in mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, photography, graphite, 3-D, pastels, and pen and ink.

The CAG adopted a new policy this year allowing artists to submit two pieces of their artwork for display.

Rob St. Clair, president of the Columbus Artists’ Guild, said he was thrilled with the outcome.

“The Library’s Synovus meeting rooms are overflowing with more than 150 pieces of artwork,” he said.

Also new to the show this year was a Young Adult Exhibit featuring the work of local students.

“In an effort to promote art to young people living in Columbus, the guild developed a new program with two divisions — ages 12-17 and 11 and under — and solicited entries from the community,” St. Clair said. “After receiving dozens of drawings and awarding ribbons and certificates to those lucky winners, parents are taking pride in seeing their children’s artwork on display in the Library’s Children’s Section.”

St. Clair has served as the Guild’s president since 2014, and he is especially proud of this year’s show.

“Our annual members’ exhibition is an important event, not only for our artists but for the community as well,” he said. “It’s an outstanding opportunity for our members to showcase their work. and I’m always impressed with the the number of visitors who come from out of town to see the high quality of our artwork. Come view the show and you’ll walk away with a new appreciation of our local talent.”

The show continues through Aug. 4 during the library’s normal hours. For more information, visit the Columbus Artists’ Guild website at columbusartistsguild.org.