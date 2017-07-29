Top Picks July 30- August 6

July 9-30
‘Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical’
Jane and Michael Banks get the best nanny in the history of musical theater when their parents hire Mary Poppins to care for them. Through July 30. Alabama Shakespeare Festival, 1 Festival Drive, Montgomery, Ala. Tickets start at $40. www.asf.net
July 29-Aug. 3
The Columbus Artists’ Guild Annual Members’ Exhibit
View the work of over 90 local artists and youth. July 29-Aug. 3. Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road in Synovus/CB&T Meeting Rooms A + B with youth art on display in the Library’s Children’s Department. Free. columbusartistsguild.org.
August 4
No Shame Theatre
Showcase of short, original works containing spoken word, monologues, scenes, dance, improv, music and anything else. The three rules? Pieces must be original, pieces must be 5 minutes or less, and pieces must not break anything — such as the audience, the space, yourself or the law. First 15 acts to sign-up get a 5 minute slot. Everyone, including performers must be 18. Sign-up begins at 10, with the show starting at 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House. $5 at the door. springeroperahouse.com
Cool History 2017
In addition to their permanent exhibits, the National Civil War Naval Museum is offering Cool History 2017, a program designed for youth of all ages to learn and engage with Civil War Naval History. Patrons can expect a variety of activities from entertaining tours to hands-on activities taking place daily. 1 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday in July. National Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Drive. portcolumbus.org
‘Martha Clippinger: Hodge Podge Lodge’
Martha Clippinger is a living artist from Columbus whose work is featured in this new exhibit of art inspired by the artists’ connection with the work of Alma Thomas and Eddie Owens Martin. Ongoing through November. Leebern Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
