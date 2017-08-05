Top Picks for August 6- August 13

Aug. 11
No Shame Theatre
Showcase of short, original works containing spoken word, monologues, scenes, dance, improv, music and anything else. The three rules? Pieces must be original, pieces must be 5 minutes or less, and pieces must not break anything — such as the audience, the space, yourself or the law. First 15 acts to sign-up get a 5 minute slot. Everyone, including performers must be 18. Sign-up begins at 10, with the show starting at 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House. $5 at the door. springeroperahouse.com
Aug. 12
‘There and Back Again’ with Adam Forrester, Filmmaker
Adam Forrester, originally from Alabama, will discuss his career in the film industry in Hollywood and how it’s shaped current career in independent filmmaking in Atlanta. 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Civic Spirit
Explore the emergence of local civic organizations after the Civil War through this exhibit utilizing the collections of the Columbus Museum and the Columbus State University Archives. Aug. 12- Jan. 21. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
The OG’s Of Comedy Tour
George Wallace, Don DC Curry, Hope Flood, J. Anthony Brown and Rudy Rush perform live. 8 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $45-$65. rivercenter.org
Ongoing
Martha Clippinger: Hodge Podge Lodge’
Martha Clippinger is a living artist from Columbus whose work is featured in this new exhibit of art inspired by the artists’ connection with the work of Alma Thomas and Eddie Owens Martin. Ongoing through November. Leebern Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
