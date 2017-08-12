Top Picks August 13- August 21

Aug. 14
Access for the Arts
An arts immersion program sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association that provides firsthand experience with museum tours or hands-on art making sessions every month. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. 1-800-272-3900.
Aug. 15
‘Foundations’
This faculty-curated exhibit features the work of the top art students from Columbus State University’s previous academic year. Runs through Sept. 9. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. For access to this exhibit in the Bay Gallery, please see the attendant in CSU’s ArtLab Gallery. The ArtLab is located at 941 Front Avenue. Hours are Tuesday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
Aug. 18
No Shame Theatre
Showcase of short, original works containing spoken word, monologues, scenes, dance, improv, music and anything else. The three rules? Pieces must be original, pieces must be 5 minutes or less, and pieces must not break anything — such as the audience, the space, yourself or the law. First 15 acts to sign-up get a 5 minute slot. Everyone, including performers must be 18. Sign-up begins at 10, with the show starting at 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House. $5 at the door. springeroperahouse.com
Upcoming
Aug. 25
‘Bobby Bones: Funny and Alone’
Comedian Bobby Bones was recently voted “the biggest thing in country radio” by The New York Times. Now, his standup comedy tour comes to Columbus. August 25. 8 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $27. rivercenter.org
Sept. 7
‘The American Clarinet’
Lisa Oberlander is joined by faculty artists from the Schwob School of Music for a concert featuring American music by Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland. Legacy Hall. Free. http://music.columbusstate.edu/
Ongoing
Martha Clippinger: ‘Hodge Podge Lodge’
Martha Clippinger is a living artist from Columbus whose work is featured in this new exhibit of art inspired by the artists’ connection with the work of Alma Thomas and Eddie Owens Martin. Ongoing through November. Leebern Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Civic Spirit
Explore the emergence of local civic organizations after the Civil War through this exhibit utilizing the collections of the Columbus Museum and the Columbus State University Archives. Aug. 12- Jan. 21. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Comments