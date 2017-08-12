CSU’s top art students showcase their work in new exhibit

Columbus State University is opening its fall semester with an exhibit featuring their top art students from the last academic school year.
The collection of works is entitled “Foundations” and showcases numerous works selected by the university’s art faculty members.
Hannah Israel is the gallery director for CSU where she also serves as an associate professor of art. Israel said she is excited to open “Foundations” and explained the origin of the exhibit’s title.
“The selection was curated by faculty from the foundation review at the end of the semester,” she said. “This review measures the scope and ability of our students in 2-dimensional design, drawing and 3-D design.”
The selected works will be on display in the Bay Gallery of the Corn Center for the Visual Arts. Israel said that exhibition features several mediums including works in wood, steel, graphite charcoal and digital prints.
Israel said the exhibit came together as a celebration of what CSU’s top art students have achieved.
“The faculty thoughtfully selected the works in the exhibition,” she said. “They are of high standard, merit and quality.”
When asked what touched her personally about the exhibit, Israel shared that she was impacted by the strength of each individual piece.
“This is an excellent group of students who I think can achieve anything they want if they work hard and challenge themselves,” she said.
The Bay Gallery at the Corn Center for the Visual Arts can be slightly confusing to access. The Bay Gallery is only available by visiting the attendant in the ArtLab Gallery located at 941 Front Ave., Tuesday-Friday between noon and 4 p.m.
Israel hopes to see many people visit “Foundations” to witness the growth of CSU’s students firsthand.
“These students have progressed enormously in their observational and perceptional skills,” she said. “The quality of the finished works showcases their ability to visualize forms before they are made manifest in materials.”
In addition to the “Foundations” exhibit, another exhibit is currently on display in the Fulcrum Gallery. “On Ceramics” features some of the top ceramic students and will run until the end of August.
This year, CSU has a specific purpose for the exhibits of the Fulcrum Gallery. The gallery, entirely visible from a sidewalk on Broadway, will host a year long celebration of student work ranging from photography to sculpture.
For more information on Columbus State University’s Department of Art or to find out more about their upcoming series of exhibitions and gallery talks this fall, visit https://art.columbusstate.edu.
If you go
What: “Foundations”
When: Aug. 15-Sept. 9
Where: Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts
Cost: Free
Call: https://art.columbusstate.edu
More to Know: For access to this exhibit in the Bay Gallery, please see the attendant in CSU’s ArtLab Gallery. The ArtLab is located at 941 Front Ave. Hours are Tuesday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m.
