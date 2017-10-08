Way Down Film Festival to offer ‘something for everyone’

Forty-two short films from five countries. Twenty-two filmmakers in attendance. This year’s Way Down Film Festival hopes to offer something for everyone.
The Way Down Film Festival, in its second year, will present a series of short films this week that will be curated into six different thematic genre blocks. Each screening runs for 70-90 minutes and is followed by a filmmaker Q&A.
In addition to the screenings and Q&A sessions, Way Down prides itself on providing various VIP events and receptions throughout the weekend. The festival has become known for the exceptional networking opportunities it offers within the southeastern film industry — a goal of Way Down’s co-founders and volunteers.
Cora King, co-founder of Way Down Film Festival, is looking forward to the event because of the growth and momentum she and her team have seen going into the event’s second year. She credited a lot of that momentum to Way Down’s relationship with Synovus, the festival’s presenting sponsor.
King also discussed Way Down’s close relationship with Fun Academy Motion Pictures. The local film industry giant has been a major factor in the festival’s pull for submissions from filmmakers.
“We have a great relationship with Fun Academy. They are a production and distribution studio in Columbus. They are the only distribution center in the Southeast,” said King. “That is huge for filmmakers because they submit to film festivals and go through the circuit to get distribution. That is the end goal — to get picked up and get distributed. So yes, we have a wonderful relationship with Fun Academy, and we are excited to grow with them together.”
King also said that Way Down Film Festival has chosen to market and source through Film Freeway and Withoutabox, two submission platforms. “They help us get the word out to everyone from local to international filmmakers,” she said.
In addition to Way Down’s Film Festival, they have also developed a film society headed up by local attorney and cinefile Scott Phillips.
“Scott Phillips began Way Down Film Society,” she said. “It is a monthly film society that currently is held at the Cunningham Center. Throughout the past year, the monthly meetings have grown to a solid group of 15-30 people in attendance each time.”
According to King, Way Down has seen a lot of interest because of the ongoing nature of the film society Phillips started.
“The Way Down Film Society has been a big deal for us to be able to talk about with the film community and filmmakers,” she said. “Not only are we having an annual festival, we are seeing our film enthusiasts and our film culture unified throughout the year.”
When establishing a new film festival, King believes ongoing dialogue is key.
“It’s not like we have this film festival and then everyone goes their separate ways. With the continuity of the Film Society, we are able to keep in touch with the filmmakers and give them ongoing local contacts in Columbus. Way Down Film Festival and its Film Society are making Columbus a community for film lovers — not just a destination.”
The festival boasts a panel of judges including last year’s Best Overall Award winner, Brian Rawlins. Rawlins’ film “Penny and Paul” has earned multiple awards at other film festivals. Now, Rawlins has chosen Columbus as the setting for his new film entitled “These Uncertain Times.” Rawlins will return to Columbus to film it later this year. He is one of three filmmakers affiliated with Way Down Film Festival who have chosen to film their features solely in Columbus.
King is proud of the way that Columbus draws creatives here, especially filmmakers like Rawlins. “Brian fell in love with Columbus and has chosen to come back here to film because of his connections here. Guess what he’ll be using? Local people and local equipment. This means more jobs and more locals involved in the industry, which is very exciting,” said King.
Local artist Bo Bartlett has chosen to enter his new film with Brass Brothers Films entitled “Ineffable.” Way Down Film Festival will screen Bartlett’s film on Oct. 14 at the 3:30 screening session.
Although local filmmakers are encouraged to enter, King said that Way Down is completely inclusive for all filmmakers. No preferences are given when films undergo the festival’s selection process.
“We’re not giving locals special recognition over the people who are spending money to travel here to the festival. We are also not giving special recognition to our out of town filmmakers over our locals. Way Down Film Festival is for everybody,” said King. “That’s the only way it works.”
Way Down is focused on being an inclusive, high-profile film festival. “There is no prejudice in this film festival. We have peppered our local films throughout the blocks of screening based on the themes in which they fit best. Last year, we had a block of local films, but we felt as though a thematic approach would be a better fit this time around. We want everything to be inclusive of all people involved.”
This year’s Way Down Film Festival attendance is up from last year already. The festival’s 150 VIP tickets sold out early and they are on track to sell another 200 individual 2 Day passes before the festival begins. Last year’s crowds brought 70-100 percent capacity for each screening, and the team is hoping for an even larger turnout this year. Springer has also given them access to the balcony if the lower house fills up at any time.
In addition to screenings, VIP ticket holders passes will enjoy a reception Friday night and several other VIP-only events throughout the weekend. Other events open to the public include a judges Q&A coffee hour and a networking lunch on Saturday.
Way Down Film Festival will culminate in its Awards Gala Ceremony at The Loft. The festival will present seven awards totaling over $5,000 in cash prizes.
King and her team are proud to be a part of the growing film industry in our area. “We started this film festival because the film industry is coming to Columbus. We saw that the train was going by and we needed to go ahead and hop on. The Columbus Visitors Bureau is making this city what is called ‘camera ready.’ In order to be camera ready, we have to have a festival,” she said. “By hosting Way Down Film Festival we are able to grow our film community, unite our enthusiasts and highlight the creative culture of Columbus. Way Down has something for everyone — from the cinephile to the curious mind.”
If you go
What: Way Down Film Festival
When: Oct. 13-14
Where: Springer Opera House
Cost: $10-$65.
Call: waydownfilmfest.com
Schedule of events:
Friday
5:30 p.m.
VIP Sunset Reception catered by It's Your Day and 11th and Bay
7:15 p.m.
THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME (80 Min compilation)
9:15 p.m.
THE ADULTS ARE TALKING (81 Min.)
11:00 p.m.
After party at Meritage
Saturday
9:30 a.m.
Morning Coffee Hour
10:45 a.m.
COCKCROW MANIFESTOS (79 Min.)
12:15 p.m.
Lunch Break and Lunch and Mingle sponsored by 12th St. Deli, in the Springer Saloon
1:30 p.m.
BROKEN HEARTS & MISSING PARTS
3:30 p.m.
POETS, ARTISTS AND MADMEN
5:30 p.m.
COUP DE GRÂCE
8:30 p.m.
Awards Gala at The Loft with music by DJ CashFlow
