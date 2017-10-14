Top Entertainment Picks Oct. 15- Oct. 22

Oct. 16 Violin and Guitar Studio Recital Strings, strings, strings. Enjoy a combined concert of the Columbus State University violin and guitar studios. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.eduOct. 17-18 ‘Pete the Cat’ It’s time for Pete the Cat to stop rocking out and learn some manners, so he’s sent to live with second grader Jimmy Biddle and his family. Follow along as Pete learns about the important things from Jimmy and his family. Recommended for grades pre-K through 3. 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 and 18. RiverCenter. $19. rivercenter.org Oct. 18 ‘The Paint Maker’ Lecture CSU art department hosts “The Paint Maker” by David Coles. 6-7:30 p.m. Corn Center for the Visual Arts, Crit Space 1, 921 Front Ave. Free. columbusstate.edu/artOct. 19 In the Garden Concert: the D.S.O.S. Band The Young Art Patrons host the D.S.O.S. Band for a night of fun, food and live R&B music. 6-8 p.m. Bradley Olmsted Garden, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free for YAP member, $10 admission for non-members. Bring your own food and beverages or purchase some from local food trucks. Register online by Oct. 12. columbusmuseum.comPaintmaking Workshop Artist David Coles hosts a free workshop on paintmaking. 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Corn Center for the Visual Arts, Room 155, 921 Front Ave. Free. columbusstate.edu/artOct. 21 ‘Khashimov Plays Brahms’ Guest artist Nadir Khashimov joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra to play Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major. The concert will also feature works by Beethoven and Grieg. Know the Score begins at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $20-$38. csoga.org or rivercenter.comCSU Percussion Ensemble The students of Paul Vaillancourt present an afternoon concert with highlights of the percussion repertoire. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.eduJens Marggraf Composition Recital Jens Marggraf presents a recital of his compositions. 4 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.eduOct. 21 McIntosh County Shouters Concert The McIntosh County Shouters have preserved the ring shout and will perform a concert of this rare historic folk music. 3 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. Columbusmuseum.comLadies’ Night Out Featuring Jagged Edge Jagged Edge comes to Columbus for the ladies featuring other artists including Lyfe Jennings, Lloyd and Sammie and Avant. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $27.50-$57.50 and $5 to park. Columbusciviccenter.orgOct. 22 Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital The students of Michelle Debruyn in concert. 2 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.eduSoloDuo Guest Artists SoloDuo live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.eduHorn Ensemble Concert The CSU Horn Ensemble presents an evening concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
