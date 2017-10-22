Casting Crowns and Zach Williams to play Civic Center

Grammy award-winning christian band Casting Crowns is set to play the Columbus Civic Center.
The band is comprised of seven performers, and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide since their first album debuted in 2003.
The tour is titled The Very Next Thing and promotes the music of their 2016 album of the same name.
Casting Crowns band members are Mark Hall on lead vocals, Megan Garrett on keyboards and vocals, Juan Devevo on guitar and vocals, Melodee Devevo on strings and vocals, Chris Huffman on bass and vocals, Brian Scoggin on drums, and Josh Mix on guitar and vocals.
Popular songs by Casting Crowns include “Praise You in This Storm,” “Until the Whole World Hears,” and their most recent hit “Oh My Soul.”
Friday’s concert also features special guest Zach Williams. Williams holds a Grammy nomination for his hit song “Chain Breaker,” which rose to the No. 1 spot on the charts in 2016.
Lowell MacGregor, promoter for Casting Crowns, is confident that Columbus will love the concert.
“The Casting Crowns have been putting on amazing shows, integrating uplifting worship with state of the art stage production,” he said. “This intimate night is not to be missed. If you have not experienced Zack Williams come check him out, you will want to come back to see him over and over again as well.”
Ticket prices range from $24-$72 and group ticket discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Parking on the night of the concert will cost $5. For more information, visit columbusciviccenter.org.
If you go
What: Casting Crowns
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
Cost: $24-$72 with $5 parking
Call: www.columbusciviccenter.org
