Columbus area entertainment events | Oct. 22- Oct. 29

Oct. 22
Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital
The students of Michelle Debruyn in concert. 2 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
SoloDuo
Guest Artists SoloDuo live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, , 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Horn Ensemble Concert
The CSU Horn Ensemble presents an evening concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 23
Student Composers Concert
CSU on the Composition Studies tract present their work in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 24
Salon at Six Concert
A special evening of music performed by CSU students and faculty. 6 p.m. Illges Soiree, 1428 Second Ave. $50. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 25
Trumpet Ensemble Concert
CSU’s Trumpet Ensemble in concert presenting highlights of the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 26
Faculty Woodwind Trio
The Off Broadway Faculty Trio presents an evening of music for oboe, bassoon and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 27
Casting Crowns
The popular Christian band brings their tour of “The Next Big Thing” through Columbus. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $25-$75 and $5 to park. columbusciviccenter.org.
Oct. 29
Sergiu Schwartz Studio Recital
The students of Sergiu Schwartz in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
CSU Trombone Ensemble
CSU’s Trombone Ensemble in concert presenting highlights of the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 30
Saxophone Studio Recital
A recital of saxophone repertoire in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
