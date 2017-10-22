The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Living

Columbus area entertainment events | Oct. 22- Oct. 29

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

October 22, 2017 3:14 AM

Oct. 22

Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital

The students of Michelle Debruyn in concert. 2 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

SoloDuo

Guest Artists SoloDuo live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, , 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Horn Ensemble Concert

The CSU Horn Ensemble presents an evening concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 23

Student Composers Concert

CSU on the Composition Studies tract present their work in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 24

Salon at Six Concert

A special evening of music performed by CSU students and faculty. 6 p.m. Illges Soiree, 1428 Second Ave. $50. music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 25

Trumpet Ensemble Concert

CSU’s Trumpet Ensemble in concert presenting highlights of the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 26

Faculty Woodwind Trio

The Off Broadway Faculty Trio presents an evening of music for oboe, bassoon and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 27

Casting Crowns

The popular Christian band brings their tour of “The Next Big Thing” through Columbus. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $25-$75 and $5 to park. columbusciviccenter.org.

Oct. 29

Sergiu Schwartz Studio Recital

The students of Sergiu Schwartz in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

CSU Trombone Ensemble

CSU’s Trombone Ensemble in concert presenting highlights of the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Oct. 30

Saxophone Studio Recital

A recital of saxophone repertoire in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

