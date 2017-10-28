Steeplechase continues to invest in the arts with annual event

Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens returns Saturday for its 33rd annual benefit for the arts.
In addition to raising money for its beneficiary organizations, Steeplechase also serves as a platform for each organization to publicly highlight its individual missions and its roles in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Mitchi Wade, Steeplechase 2017’s race director, recently corresponded with arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss the race’s direct impact on our communit and new offerings for this year. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How did Steeplechase 2016 impact the arts in our area?
A: Steeplechase 2016 was a great race. It was a lovely day, great racing and we raised a lot of money for the Columbus Museum, Historic Columbus, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, the Springer Opera House and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Besides the funds we raise for our arts beneficiaries, Steeplechase also helps highlight the mission of these organizations and brings attention to the richness that they add to our community culture.
Q: How are the funds put to use?
A: While Steeplechase does not put any restrictions on monies distributed to the beneficiaries, we do know that many of them use these funds to enhance their education programs.
This might allow the RiverCenter to take another artist to do in-school workshops, or the Springer may be able to bring another busload of children to a performance. It might also mean a reduced-rate for Historic Columbus’ Box City Camp, more workshops at the Columbus Museum and additional instruments for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Making Music Matters! program.
This is exciting in two ways; first, it means that more children in our community will have access and exposure to the arts and two, we are investing in the future by inspiring potential arts creators and supporters.
Q: What’s new this year?
A: Each year, we continue to try to make Steeplechase as convenient and affordable to attend as possible. I’m really excited that this year, kids, ages 15 & under, are free at Steeplechase with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Cannon Brewpub will be serving up a variety of flavors in the TSYS Infield, and Southern Living will be at the Nissan Titan Pavillion sponsoring our Hat Contest. Look for a live stream of the contest on their Facebook page.
Racegoers can look for even more shuttle stops, the addition of a new exclusive caterer in It’s Your Day! and the ability to pre-order food, tables, chairs and linens — they’ll be set up and waiting on you. Bring yourself and nothing else.
Q: What are you most looking forward to this year?
A: There is so much to experience on Race Day. Racegoers will be decorating for the Ledger-Enquire best box or PMB best tailgate competitions, kids will be playing in the Kids Corral and beautiful horses will be running the track.
The winning pieces from the Children’s Art Contest will be displayed, Country’s and Golden’s will be cooking delicious food and Big Woody and the Splinters will be jamming in the TSYS Infield.
Perhaps my favorite thing about Steeplechase is our whole community coming together. I just love seeing so many families and friends enjoying each other.
Q: Who did the artwork for 2017? Is the piece to be auctioned off?
A: Kate Waddell, a Columbus native now living in Charleston, is this year’s Race Artist. It has been my pleasure to know Kate for many years. Not only is she a wonderful artist, she is a lovely person, as well. Kate’s painting really captures the vibrancy of race day — the colorful racing silks, the bright sun, blue sky and the colorful crowd. She has generously donated this painting to Steeplechase and it is part of our silent Auction, which is live online now on our website.
Q: How do you see 2017’s race directly affecting the future of the arts in Columbus?
A: Columbus is a diverse community, and our arts organizations are a large part of that rich diversity. We are fortunate to have the state theatre of Georgia, a premiere performing arts facility, one of the oldest symphonies in the country, a museum that offers exclusive exhibits and an organization whose sole purpose is to preserve our history.
Since it’s inception, Steeplechase has donated over $4 million to these worthy organizations. Communities that invest in the arts boast more job opportunities, economic growth and have a greater ability to attract talented people.
Q: What else do you want readers to know?
A: If you haven’t been to Steeplechase before, or it’s been a long time since your last race, this is your year. It’s never been easier to attend the race. Order your tickets online, one of our exclusive caterers will have you lunch waiting on you, hop on a shuttle with Columbus Valet and come enjoy a beautiful day at Callaway Gardens.
If you go
What: The 2017 Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens
When: Nov. 4
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga.
Cost: Prices vary.
Call: steeplechaseatcallaway.org
