Top entertainment events in the Columbus area for Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Oct. 29
Sergiu Schwartz Studio Recital
The students of Sergiu Schwartz in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
CSU Trombone Ensemble
CSU’s Trombone Ensemble in concert presenting highlights of the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Oct. 30
Saxophone Studio Recital
A recital of saxophone repertoire in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 1
Music Under the Dome
CSU Schwob School of Music and the Coca-Cola Space Science Center will host this exciting new concert format featuring a technological marriage between music and science. Composer Christopher Dobrian and pianist Daniel Koppelman will perform a recital of interactive and improvised music for Disklavier, iPad, and computer. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a free reception with the concert starting at 5:37 p.m. Coca-Cola Space Science Center, 701 Front Ave. music.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 2-19
‘Million Dollar Quartet’
This Tony Award Winning musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for the greatest impromptu recording session of all time. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 Tenth Street. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org
Nov. 3
‘Listen & Laugh Tour’
Comedians Sommore, Michael Baisden, Earthquake and George Willborn team up for this hilarious show in Bill Heard Theatre. 8 p.m. RiverCenter. $47-$67. rivercenter.org
CSU Jazz Combo at The Loft
The students of Kevin Whalen perform live at the The Loft. 7-10 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. Theloft.com or music.columbusstate.edu
Woodwind Chamber Concert
A chamber concert of music for woodwinds. 11 a.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 3-11
‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’
Shakespeare’s early comedy about a king who embarks with his friends on a three-year fast from rich food, fine wine and the company of women. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5. . Riverside Theatre, Bay Avenue and 10th Street. $12-$17. Theatre.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 4
Steeplechase
Callaway Gardens presents this annual horserace to benefit the fine arts in Columbus. All day. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Prices vary. steeplechaseatcallaway.org
Nov. 5
Schwob Concerto Competition Final Round
CSU students compete in concert for the coveted Concerto Finalist awards. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Natalie Higgins, horn
CSU faculty member Natalie Higgins presents a recital highlighting selections from the horn repertoire. 4 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
