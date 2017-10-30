Springer’s ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ features the best rock, country musicians

The “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Springer Opera House will bring musical stars alive again.
The musical tells the story of the night that Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley all happened to visit Sun Records in Memphis.
Paul Pierce, Springer’s artistic director, corresponded with Carrie Beth Wallace to share why he chose “Million Dollar Quartet” this year, who he cast as the leads and how the story surprised him. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Who are the leads in the show? What can you tell our readers about each of them?
A: Scott Moreau plays Johnny Cash. Moreau, an Equity Actor, has played “The Man in Black” over 800 times on the Broadway National Tour and in various productions of the show around the country. He is considered America’s most authentic Johnny Cash.
Ethan Ray Parker is our Jerry Lee Lewis. Ethan has performed the role of “The Killer” at numerous regional theater companies.
Christopher Kent portrays Carl Perkins. Chris is an Atlanta-based Equity Actor and virtuoso guitarist who has played “The King of Rockabilly” in two previous productions in the Atlanta area.
Josh White plays Elvis Presley. Josh is another veteran of “Million Dollar Quartet,” who has played Elvis in other regional theater productions.
And finally, Jim Pharr portraying Sam Phillips. Jim is a favorite of Springer audiences. In this show he plays the legendary Memphis record producer Sam Phillips, who is the owner of the famous Sun Records.
Q: I seem to remember that the man playing Johnny Cash has a history with the Springer. What made you choose him for Cash?
A: Scott Moreau goes back to 2004 with the Springer. He is an extraordinarily fine actor and singer from Maine who came to do our first production of the rock/pop musical “Route 66” with us and returned over the years for “Cotton Patch Gospel,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Mary Poppins.”
Scott made his TV debut in the series finale of HBO’s Emmy Award winning show “Boardwalk Empire” in the role of Young Jim Neary.
Q: What made you want to do this show?
A: I’m a big fan of early Rock and Roll so the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins is right up my alley. I’ve produced, directed and written lots of rock and country tribute shows in my career and the Springer has a great track record putting together brilliant bands and singers. Our resident musical director, Debbie Anderson, has been my partner-in-crime on these type of shows and she is among America’s best directing the vocals and musicianship for them.
Q: Why should Columbus come see the show?
A: This show captures one of the most historic moments in the early history of rock. Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee and Carl were young talents on the rise and “Million Dollar Quartet” captures the actual evening in 1956 when all four of them wandered into Sun Records studios and Sam Phillips flipped on the recording equipment. This had never happened before and never happened again.
Q: What’s your favorite part of the show?
The part of the show I love best is when the four young artists are playing some electrifying rock music and then find themselves reflecting on their religious roots. In the mid-1950s, a lot of people were terrified of rock music and thought that it was “devil music” that would ruin their children’s lives. I find it fascinating that the very people that so much of the public feared were actually deeply religious. In the show, the four of them sing several beautiful gospel tunes in addition to the rock, country and rockabilly music.
Q: Anything else readers should know?
A: These actors also happen to be some of the most amazing rock and country musicians and singers you will see anywhere. “Million Dollar Quartet” is like a concert in which these great musical stars are alive and in their prime again.
If you go
What: “Million Dollar Quartet”
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19
Where: McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St.
Cost: $17-$37
Call: springeroperahouse.org
