‘We use our musical voice to honor these men and women’: CSO to perform concert for vets

Longtime Columbus Symphony Orchestra maestro George Del Gobbo wanted to do something to honor those who served or continue to serve in the military.
So CSO is performing a concert Thursday to honor America’s veterans. The concert is open to the public and free to anyone with a valid military ID.
Del Gobbo, also a veteran, recently corresponded with arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss the unique way he served our country, why he wanted to offer this concert with the CSO and the special repertoire he’s chosen. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: First of all, thank you for your service to our country. Can you describe your time in the military?
A: I was able to serve as a musician in the United States Army Band in Fort Myer, Va., a post adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. Aside from having to go through basic training, my time in the Army cannot in any way be compared to normal service. The musicians of the Army Band provided music for the White House and for countless ceremonies in and around Washington. It was not demanding and seldom dangerous; however, I was happy to be able to serve my country in my own way.
Q: What about your military service made you want to give this Veterans Day concert?
A: Military service aside, I believe that, as a country, we should be constantly grateful to those who have been willing to sacrifice so much for our safety and our liberty. A concert is a small thing, but it’s our way of giving back. We use our musical voice to honor these men and women.
Q: How did you select the program? Any specific pieces that mean something special to you?
A: The program includes both patriotic music and music that represents songs that were popular during various conflicts, for example Big Band music during World War II, popular songs from the Civil War, etc. We will also feature some classics like “Stars and Stripes” by John Phillip Sousa and a gorgeous rendition of “America the Beautiful” that will feature the Voices of the Valley Children’s Chorus. It will be a night of music that everyone can enjoy.
Q: What else would you like our readers and your audience to know?
A: Music gives us a chance to process our thoughts and feelings in a unique way. A concert like this allows us to think back over the history of our nation and to consider the price that has been paid by so many on behalf of our freedom. If we can accomplish this while providing an entertaining evening of music, then we will have been successful.
If you go
What: “A Celebration of America’s Veterans”
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Bill Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Cost: $20-$38. Free ticket with a valid Military ID.
Call: http://csoga.org
