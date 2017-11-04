The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts FILE The Ledger-Enquirer
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts FILE The Ledger-Enquirer

Living

Top entertainment picks in the Columbus area | Nov. 5 - Nov. 12

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

November 04, 2017 9:03 PM

Nov. 5

Schwob Concerto Competition Final Round

Columbus State University students compete in concert for the coveted Concerto Finalist awards. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 6- Dec. 2

‘On Sculpture’

CSU celebrates the work of art students studying sculpture in this exhibition in the Fulcrum Gallery. This window gallery is open for viewing at all times. 1011 Broadway. Free. art.columbustate.edu

Nov. 7

Cotton Candy Panopticon, Tra Bouscaren

Tra Bouscaren opens a new show in the Illges Gallery. Opening event Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Illges Gallery 921 Front Ave. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 8

Woodwind Chamber Concert

The Woodwind Chamber ensemble presents an evening concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 9

‘A Celebration of America’s Veterans’

Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for an evening of American music celebrating our veterans. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $20-$38. Csoga.org or rivercenter.org

‘Voices & Visions: Community Conversations with the Arts’

Dawn Williams Boyd, Renee Allen and Linda Camp host this Voices & Visions conversation about quilting and the fiber arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Columbusmuseum.com

Nov. 10

‘Fountain City Faces’

Local artist Garry Pound hosts an art show featuring drawings of patrons at Fountain City Coffee. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Fountain City Coffee, 1007 Broadway.

Schwob Jazz Orchestra at The Loft

The students of Kevin Whalen perform live at The Loft. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. Theloft.com or music.columbusstate.edu

‘Bach is Back’

Hymn tunes and music of Bach’s day will be presented in this pipe organ recital by Kristen Hansen. 6 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4700 Armour Road. Free. 706-322-5026.

Nov. 11

‘ELF’

The hit holiday musical about Buddy the Elf comes to Columbus. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $57-$62. rivercenter.org

Nov. 12

String Chamber Orchestra

The Schwob String Chamber Orchestra live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral
Looking back: Stinky Cheese Man on Springer stage 2:04

Looking back: Stinky Cheese Man on Springer stage
Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? 1:11

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

View More Video