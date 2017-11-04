Top entertainment picks in the Columbus area | Nov. 5 - Nov. 12

Nov. 5
Schwob Concerto Competition Final Round
Columbus State University students compete in concert for the coveted Concerto Finalist awards. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 6- Dec. 2
‘On Sculpture’
CSU celebrates the work of art students studying sculpture in this exhibition in the Fulcrum Gallery. This window gallery is open for viewing at all times. 1011 Broadway. Free. art.columbustate.edu
Nov. 7
Cotton Candy Panopticon, Tra Bouscaren
Tra Bouscaren opens a new show in the Illges Gallery. Opening event Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Illges Gallery 921 Front Ave. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 8
Woodwind Chamber Concert
The Woodwind Chamber ensemble presents an evening concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Nov. 9
‘A Celebration of America’s Veterans’
Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for an evening of American music celebrating our veterans. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $20-$38. Csoga.org or rivercenter.org
‘Voices & Visions: Community Conversations with the Arts’
Dawn Williams Boyd, Renee Allen and Linda Camp host this Voices & Visions conversation about quilting and the fiber arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Columbusmuseum.com
Nov. 10
‘Fountain City Faces’
Local artist Garry Pound hosts an art show featuring drawings of patrons at Fountain City Coffee. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Fountain City Coffee, 1007 Broadway.
Schwob Jazz Orchestra at The Loft
The students of Kevin Whalen perform live at The Loft. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. Theloft.com or music.columbusstate.edu
‘Bach is Back’
Hymn tunes and music of Bach’s day will be presented in this pipe organ recital by Kristen Hansen. 6 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4700 Armour Road. Free. 706-322-5026.
Nov. 11
‘ELF’
The hit holiday musical about Buddy the Elf comes to Columbus. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $57-$62. rivercenter.org
Nov. 12
String Chamber Orchestra
The Schwob String Chamber Orchestra live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
