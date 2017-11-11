Living

Top entertainment picks | Nov. 12- Nov. 19

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

November 11, 2017 9:30 PM

Nov. 12

String Chamber Orchestra

The Schwob String Chamber Orchestra live in concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 14-15

‘Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo’

Prehistoric creatures come alive in this show recommended for ages 5 and up. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Nov 15. Evening performance $29-$49, Matinee $19. Rivercenter.org

CSU Jazz Combo at The Loft

The students of Kevin Whalen perform live at The Loft. 7-10 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. Theloft.com or music.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 16

‘Fashioned for FLOTUS: The Alma Thomas — Michelle Obama Quilt’

Master quilt maker Cathy Fussell was asked by the Congressional Club to make a quilt for first lady Michelle Obama. Hear her experience and the process of creating the trip. Noon- 1 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but to purchase a $10 lunch contact the museum by Nov. 13. columbusmuseum.com

Conversations with Stacy Kranitz

Photographer Stacy Kranitz presents an art lecture. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Seaboard Depot, 941 Front Ave. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

Fantasy in Lights

Callaway Gardens presents its annual holiday light show featuring over 8 million lights. Through Jan. 1, 2018. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Prices vary. callawaygardens.com

Through Nov. 19

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

This Tony Award Winning musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for the greatest impromptu recording session of all time. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org

