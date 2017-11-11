Columbus violinist Boris Abramov releases ‘Live’ classical duet album

It’s not every day that someone who lives in Columbus releases an album that’s available on Amazon, iTunes and Spotify. This week, it happened for a local violinist and his longtime friend.
Boris Abramov came to Columbus 12 years ago after being educated and doing some extensive performing in the Middle East. In 2006, he arrived in Columbus to study with Sergio Schwartz and has spent more than a decade performing in the city. Now a college professor and international soloist, Abramov has teamed up with cellist Carmine Miranda of Venezeula to record a new groundbreaking album of Mozart and Beethoven duets.
The album entitled “Mozart | Beethoven Violin and Cello Duets” was released Nov. 10 on Navona Records. The album is unlike many classical albums in that both performers insisted that the tracks be produced without edits — giving the final product a “live” quality that cannot be created.
What’s more? The repertoire on the album is a rare collection of duets by Mozart and Beethoven — neither of whom actually wrote duets for the violin and cello. The performers have adapted other duets written for different instruments, and recorded them on their instruments instead.
Abramov recently corresponded with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss his professional solo career, the new album and why producing a “live” recording was so important to him. Miranda also corresponded with Wallace to share his experience recording the album with Abramov and why he was passionate about recording this album of duets as well.
Boris Abramov
Q: Where is your hometown?
A: I was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, and moved to Israel when I was 1 and grew up in a little town called Lod so I can call Israel my home.
Q: What was your childhood like?
A: I think my childhood was quite normal, considering the fact that music was an important part of my upbringing from the age of 6 or 7. Music was one part of my childhood that was perhaps special, since I spent lots of my time with my grandmother, who was a pianist, who helped me with practicing and performing.
Q: What brought you to Columbus?
A: I must say that my mentor and teacher professor Sergiu Schwartz was the one who brought me to Columbus, and I am so happy that he did since this move changed my life forever. We both met in Israel during a winter festival, and I expressed my interest to audition to his class and the rest is history.
Q: When did you start playing the violin?
A: I remember starting to play around 6 or so, but it became serious a year later when I was 7.
Q: When did you know you wanted to play professionally?
A: Subconsciously, I always felt that I will be with it forever, but I guess I understood it profoundly around the age of 14 or so, when I went to Thelma-Yellin Arts High School in Israel and encountered so many talented young musicians, which made me take music more seriously than before.
Q: Where are some international locations that you have performed?
A: In the past couple of years my performances have taken me all over the states and the world. To name a few, I had the privilege to perform in Moscow last winter, as well as performing with orchestras in Florida and Arizona, teaching and performing at the Killington Music Festival in Vermont, recording my debut album in Ohio and New York City and I will be traveling to Los Angeles for a chamber music concert at the end of the month.
Q: Do you have a favorite concert or performance?
A: It is very hard to pick one concert or performances since I am having many lately both as a soloist and chamber musician. I guess my collaborations with other musicians excite me most. I was waiting to play again with Carmine Miranda for such a long time, and already working on bringing him to Columbus for us to perform together.
I also enjoy performing with Alexander Kobrin who is a dear friend and incredible musician from whom I learned a lot and shared the stage often in the last couple of years. My most recent concert was with Eric Zuber on the piano, and Natalie Brooke Higgins on the horn. It was a wonderful experience.
Q: How often do you perform professionally?
A: I perform very often. I collaborate with musicians at the Schwob School of Music on a monthly basis, as well as performing outside of the school. My schedule varies, but at the moment I can not complain as I get a chance to spend a lot of time on the stage.
Q: What is the largest audience you’ve ever played for in your career?
A: I have had the opportunity to perform in halls that sear 1,000 to 2,000 people in Israel, around Europe and the U.S. Those were special occasions since it is always exciting to perform for a large crowd. Performing in smaller venues creates a different atmosphere, calling for completely different performances, which can be equally special.
Q: What is your most memorable experience with your violin?
A: I have had many memorable experiences. The violin is the reason why I got to travel around the world, meet wonderful people and musicians, perform for different audiences and experience different cultures.
On a personal level, my first lessons with Schwartz will always remain in my mind as I still think about them today. The initial process of what we planned to work on, turned out to be a process, which may take a lifetime, and I will always be grateful to him for showing me the way of how an artist should carry himself.
I will also always remember my debut with Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Maestro George Del Gobbo, which meant so much to me.
When it comes to concerts, I will always remember my first performance at the Jerusalem Music Center in Israel, and my first performance at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium, the largest concert hall in Tel Aviv, Israel, and home to the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.
There are so many special moments to remember!
Q: You have a new album that just came out. What led you to record this new album?
A: Carmine and I have been discussing the opportunity to make a recording for a very long time, and due to our hectic schedules, it took us a long time to create this album. Last year we finally found time to invest in this project, which turned out so great and special.
Q: Where is the album available?
A: The album came out on Nov. 10, and was available for pre-orders on Amazon, iTunes and for streaming on Spotify. Now, in addition to these place it will be available on other platforms and stores as well.
Q: How did you choose the repertoire?
A: Carmine and I discussed different repertoire choices, and wanted to record something special that was rare and uncommon in the world of classical recordings. The idea of recording the Mozart duets came along despite the fact it was originally written for violin and viola, as well as the Beethoven duets which are originally written for clarinet and bassoon. These classical selections offer a very different relationship between the violin and cello which is truly unique in itself.
Q: How did you come to know Carmine?
A: It was about 10 years ago when Carmine and I met at the Bowdoin International Music Festival and got a chance to work and perform together. We quickly realized that there was a special connection when we played together, kept in touch through the years and decided to work together again in the future.
Q: Can you please describe the recording process?
A: The recording process was unique, since this particular album is not edited. Recording an album of that sort presents lot of difficulties, both for the performers, but also for the recording process, as every take must be perfect or as close to perfect as possible.
Needless to say, the process can become frustrating at times, yet when we heard a great take, and realized that our audiences will be able to experience a “live” performance with this album, it made it all worth the hard work we put into it.
Q: How long did this album take to record?
A: It took about five months to record the album, since we divided the recording process into two sessions. Since we are both busy with our personal careers, it is always tricky to find available time, which I am happy we managed to do so well.
Carmine
Q: Can you please describe your recollection of how you and Boris came to play together for the first time?
A: We both met more than 10 years ago at a classical music summer festival and had the memorable opportunity of collaborating together. We immediately connected musically which quickly evolved into a close friendship that we have continued to cherish for many years.
Q: What was the recording process like?
As a recording artist, I am a strong advocate for recording “live” without editing on classical works. Because I feel so strongly about this ideal, the recording process involved a series of work intensive sessions and many hours of perfecting musical details in order to convey a feeling of a “live performance” combined with a studio sound aesthetic.
Due to the rigorous difficulty of this process, not many performers today choose to do this “old-school” method of recording, however I was very confident that we could both make it work since we both come from a similar work ethic and musical background. Moreover, the whole process felt like I was collaborating with a brother and we also had lots of fun doing this project.
Q: What is your favorite piece on the album?
A: All of the pieces are very close to my heart but I particularly enjoy the Andante Cantabile from Mozart’s Duo for Violin and Cello in B flat Major. This particular movement is technically very difficult since the cello has to provide the harmonic material for the main melody by means of playing several notes simultaneously while giving the violinist the ability to “free roam” the main melody. In this movement there are very special sections which Boris was able to convey with wonderful freedom and finesse.
Q: What is it like to perform with Boris?
A: Performing with Boris is like performing with an equivalent of mine but with a violin. We are always on the same musical plane and share very similar ideals, which makes it very easy and natural for both of us.
Not many performers have had the opportunity to perform and connect with another performer in such a way and when it does happen, it provides the best recipe to make music of the highest standard and value.
Q: Where are you from originally?
A: I am an Italian-American born in Venezuela, which is the place where I received my early musical training.
Q: Anything else you’d like for our readers to know about you or this album??
A: This album includes a rare collection of Mozart and Beethoven duets and it would mark one of the first instances of this repertoire to be performed and recorded for violin and cello. The point of this recording is to spark the imagination of audiences by showing what it would be like if these composers ever wrote for both instruments together.
