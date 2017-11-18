Columbus area events for Nov. 19-Jan. 1 | Broadway Ball, Dirty Dancing and Fantasy in Lights

Nov. 19
‘Million Dollar Quartet’
This Tony Award Winning musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for the greatest impromptu recording session of all time. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org
Upcoming events
Nov. 28
CSU Choral Union Concert
Columbus State University’s Choral Union presents a concert featuring highlights from the choral repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Dec. 1
Broadway Ball
The second Broadway Ball to benefit CSU’s new Department of Dance. This year’s event will feature special guest speaker Mercedes Ellington who is a Broadway dancer, choreographer and the granddaughter of Duke Ellington. 6 p.m. RiverMill Event Centre, 3715 First Ave. Prices vary. theatre.columbusstate.edu
Dec. 1-3
‘Fancy Nancy’s Splendiferous Christmas’
Fancy Nancy is excited about decorating for Christmas, but can Christmas still be splendiferous if they don’t turn out the way Nancy planned? 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Riverside Theatre, Bay Avenue and 10th Street. $5-$10. Theatre.columbusstate.edu
Dec. 1-23
‘Newsies’
Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical tells the captivating story of the 1899 New York newspaper boy strike. Led by 17-year-old runaway Jack Kelly, an army of orphaned street kids takes on the world’s most powerful publishing empire and shuts it down. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 14-16, and 21-23. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $27-$52. springeroperahouse.org
Dec. 2
‘Dirty Dancing’
You’ll have the time of your life at this hit movie-turned-musical featuring 35 hit songs. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. $57-$62. rivercenter.org
Through Jan. 1
Fantasy in Lights
Callaway Gardens presents its annual holiday light show featuring over 8 million lights. Through Jan. 1, 2018. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Prices vary. callawaygardens.com
