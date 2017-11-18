Mark your calendar for a memorable December of holiday events

This holiday season features a few new concerts and shows while also celebrating some classic Columbus traditions.
No December in Columbus is complete without a trip to “Tuna Christmas” every year. Springer Opera House has been staging a production of this beloved favorite for years. Longtime friends and Springer colleagues Paul Pierce and the late Ron Anderson performed the show for 14 seasons before Anderson’s passing in 2016. Now, Springer is bringing some new stars to the stage as they carry on the tradition for “Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation,” which runs in Springer’s McClure Theatre from Dec. 14 through 23.
Columbus Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is another tried and true Columbus tradition. This year’s production features a new artistic director and choreography. Performances run Dec. 9 and 10 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Cantus Columbus, the premiere professional chorus of the Chattahoochee Valley, usually performs to a sold out house every time they appear in Legacy Hall. The ensemble, under the direction of William Bullock, has been giving their annual Christmas concert for 18 years. This year’s program is titled “Message of the Season — Music of the Masters” and features sacred choral music and audience carols. The concert will take place on Dec. 19 at the RiverCenter.
Voices of the Valley, Columbus’ children’s chorus, will give two performances of their holiday concert this year. The newly restored ensemble has grown from less than a dozen members to over 75 in just three short years under the direction of Michelle Herring-Folta. Now, they are preparing to go to England in the summer of 2018. But first? Their holiday concert entitled “Songs of Joy” will take place on Dec. 11 and 12.
In addition to these concerts at the RiverCenter, St. Luke Methodist Church will also be hosting a Holiday Pops Concert. The St. Luke Wind Orchestra performs this free concert for the public in St. Luke’s Ministry Center every year. This year’s performance is on Dec. 6. Tickets are not required.
St. Mark’s United Methodist will also host a holiday concert given by the Columbus Community Orchestra on Dec. 5. The concert will be comprised of Christmas music and is free and open to the public.
Columbus resident Steve Scott is the longtime local coordinator of Tuba Christmas. An international event, Tuba Christmas happens on the same day every year around the world. This year’s concert will be held as part of Uptown Columbus’ Christmas festivities on Dec. 2. This family-friendly concert of holiday music is a tradition for many and is free.
Annual holiday concerts and shows aren’t the only things happening this year though. The RiverCenter is bringing a new show to the stage for its audiences. “Fancy Nancy’s Splendiferous Christmas” is coming to Heard Theatre from Dec. 1-3. This children’s show is based on the popular children’s book series “Fancy Nancy.” Tickets are required, and should be purchased in advance as this show is expected to draw large crowds this holiday season.
RiverCenter will also host the Choir of Clare College at Cambridge for their Christmas concert entitled “Music for the Church Year.” The concert, taking place on Dec. 9, will be in Heard Theatre. Tickets are required.
Finally, the beloved family favorite “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will close out the RiverCenter’s 2017 year. Performances will be given on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are required and should be purchased in advance.
