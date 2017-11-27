‘Dirty Dancing’ at the RiverCenter Promises The Time of Your Life

It’s a beloved favorite of American movie fanatics, and now a national tour of the stage production is coming to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage” features a cast of 24 and stars Aaron Patrick Craven and Kaleigh Courts.
“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage” is just that — the 1987 romantic drama dance film adapted for the stage. Tried and true fans can expect the exact storyline, characters and iconic dance moves that made the film so popular in the first place.
For those new to “Dirty Dancing,” the plot is simple and classic. Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle. It’s a tale of forbidden love, hot summer nights, and yes — lots and lots of hot dance moves.
Never miss a local story.
The national tour coming to the RiverCenter this week has been met with rave reviews. The Kansas City Star spoke highly about the production’s cast saying.
“The young, astoundingly attractive dance chorus displays energy and precision that impress throughout,” according to the review.
Though the movie was not originally a musical, the stage production has incorporated the movie’s soundtrack with live performances by the cast. According to the show’s website, “some of these classic tracks include ‘Cry To Me’ by the larger-than-life rhythm & blues singer, Solomon Burke, the No.1 hit single ‘Hey! Baby’ by Bruce Channel and ‘These Arms of Mine’, Otis Redding’s first solo record.”
The rest of the songs chosen for the stage production are mega hits from the ’60s by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Surgaris, Lesley Gore, Gene Chandler and more. Think of your favorite ’60’s mix, and it’s likely that at least some of the most popular titles are represented in this musical’s song list.
Audience members can expect to see a lot of the same moves on stage that made the movie so popular. This production holds true to the sensual themes of the movie — both in music and in choreography.
Greenville News called the tour’s production “jaw-dropping” and said, “Dirty Dancing sizzles with sexy moves.” Another review out of London’s “The Independent” called the show “sexy and sensuous” and claimed that “the dancing is a delight.”
Keep in mind that although there is a matinee performance of the tour, this show is not geared toward children.
If you go
What: ‘Dirty Dancing’
When: Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Cost: $57-$62
Call: rivercenter.org
Comments