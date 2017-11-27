Living

Columbus area events for Nov. 26-Dec. 3 | Dirty Dancing and Newsies

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 02:44 PM

Nov. 28

CSU Choral Union Concert

Columbus State University’s Choral Union presents a concert featuring highlights from the choral repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Dec. 1

Broadway Ball

The second Broadway Ball to benefit CSU’s new Department of Dance. This year’s event will feature special guest speaker Mercedes Ellington, who is a Broadway dancer, choreographer and the granddaughter of Duke Ellington. 6 p.m. RiverMill Event Centre, 3715 First Ave. Prices vary. theatre.columbusstate.edu

Dec. 1-23

‘Newsies’

Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical tells the captivating story of the 1899 New York newspaper boy strike. Led by 17-year-old runaway Jack Kelly, an army of orphaned street kids takes on the world’s most powerful publishing empire and shuts it down. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 14-16, and 21-23. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $27-$52. springeroperahouse.org

Dec. 1-16

Family Theatre Presents ‘Papa’s Angels’

A timeless story by Collin Wilcox Paxton and Charles Jones about a family in 1935 in the Smokies who finds the joy in Christmas amidst tragedy. Dec. 1-16. Showtimes: 7:30 Friday and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sunday. 2100 Hamilton Road. Appropritate for all ages. $8-$12. www.familytheatre.org

Dec. 2

‘Dirty Dancing’

You’ll have the time of your life at this hit movie-turned-musical featuring 35 hit songs. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. $57-$62. rivercenter.org

Through Jan. 1

Fantasy in Lights

Callaway Gardens presents its annual holiday light show featuring over 8 million lights. Through Jan. 1, 2018. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Prices vary. callawaygardens.com

