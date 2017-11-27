Granddaughter of Duke Ellington to be Honored at CSU’s Broadway Ball

Duke Ellington’s granddaughter, a famed dancer, choreographer and actress, is coming to town this week as an honored guest and speaker at Columbus State University’s Broadway Ball.
Mercedes Ellington is also this year’s recipient of the CSU Lifetime Achievement Award in Dance.
While both Duke and his son, Mercer, had large impacts on the music industry, Mercedes Ellington’s fame has come entirely through dance.
Her gift initially garnered attention when she appeared on television in the 1960s as one of the June Taylor Dancers. She continued to be featured on the show — eventually becoming the captain of the ensemble and staying on for seven years.
In 1971, she made her Broadway debut in “No No Nanette” and has continued to have a successful career on the stage. Ellington has appeared in Broadway hits such as “Oh Kay!” “The Grand Tour” and “The Night that Made America Famous.” She is most known for her role in “Sophisticated Ladies,” which she performed under the direction of her father, conducting music written by her grandfather.
In addition to her extensive performing resume, Ellington’s career has also encompassed roles as a choreographer, director, arts educator and philanthropist. Her career has been marked with service. Over the years, she directed several benefits and charities including DancEllington and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS events.
Patty Taylor, chairwoman for the CSU Dance Advisory Executive Board, said CSU is excited to have Ellington at the Broadway Ball this year.
“The CSU Dance Minor Program is thrilled and honored to present the CSU Lifetime Achievement Award in Dance to Mercedes Ellington,” she said. “Her vast Broadway and television accomplishments as a dancer, choreographer, director and producer has preserved and extended the musical legacy that her grandfather, Duke Ellington, began over three generations ago.”
Ellington will be invited to speak and give her remarks before accepting her award.
Taylor said Ellington’s trip to Columbus is indicative of her commitment to arts education.
“Her presence in Columbus to receive this award brings substantial recognition and legitimacy to our rapidly growing dance program,” she said. “We are succeeding beyond all expectations with an enrollment of 36 minors and 153 students in classes for the present fall semester of 2017. Needless to say, we are dazzled by the program’s popularity.”
In addition to presenting Ellington with an award, CSU is also honoring George Del Gobbo at the Broadway Ball this year. The beloved maestro of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra is celebrating his 30th season with the ensemble.
Taylor said that Del Gobbo’s dedication to the arts has been inspirational.
“We are so proud to honor George Del Gobbo with the Distinguished Service Award in the Arts,” she said. “As music conductor for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for 30 years, George has given this community the very highest form of servant leadership with his time and talent.”
While Ellington’s career has paved the way for dance programs across the nation, Taylor said Del Gobbo’s influence and commitment to the development of the arts in Columbus has made a lasting impact locally.
“His expertise in music and dedication to the art have paved the way for our Uptown Columbus community to become a thriving and flourishing center for the fine arts,” Taylor said.
If you go
What: Broadway Ball
When: Dec. 1 with 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception and dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Where: RiverMill Event Centre, 3715 1st Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
