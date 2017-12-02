Columbus Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ features new artistic director, local Sugar Plum Fairy

The Columbus Ballet’s 21st annual production of “The Nutcracker” will feature a cast made up of almost entirely local talent.
Performances will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Although Bridget Adams has been involved in some capacity with the Columbus Ballet for 14 years, this is is her first time as artistic director of “The Nutcracker.” It has been a new experience for her, she said.
“Stepping into the artistic director role has given me the opportunity to co-direct with my friend Laura Johnson,” she said. “It’s been a different experience getting the chance to work firsthand with the RiverCenter staff, the orchestra conductor and the many volunteers who are behind the scenes making the wheels turn.”
In addition to some new administrative changes, this year’s production will feature some new artistic elements as well.
“The part I am most excited about this year is the introduction of new props, special effects and characters,” Adams said. “Though ‘The Nutcracker’ will always follow the same storyline, the fun part for the directors is how they are going to make this story new and entertaining for the audience each year.”
This year’s production also differs in that Sugar Plum will be played by a Columbus Ballet student. Normally, the demanding role is hired due to the extensive partner work it requires. However, Adams said that this year there was a student ready and willing to dance the role.
“We are so excited to have one of own students, Reese Anspaugh, playing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy this year,” she said. “We usually need to hire a Sugar Plum and her Cavalier, but Reese has been working very hard and will be ready to perform with our guest Cavalier, Mr. Rony Lewis, formerly of the City Ballet of San Diego and the Colorado Ballet.”
As with every major show, each show has its challenges and Adams said that this year’s production of “The Nutcracker” is no exception.
“For me, the most challenging part of producing a show of this magnitude is being certain that everyone is on the same page at all times,” Adams explained. “With all the dancers, musicians, production managers and volunteers, there are more than 200 people involved that need to be directed. That is not my forte, so I am very thankful to have Laura and other volunteers who excel in planning and organization.”
If you go
What: Columbus Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
When: 7:30 p.m Dec. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $20-$40
Call: thecolumbusballet.net or 706-256-3620
