RiverCenter hosts Choir of Clare College-Cambridge

The Choir of Clare College-Cambridge, an internationally renowned university choir, is performing its holiday tour at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
The mixed voice choir keeps a highly active recording, broadcasting and performing schedule. They have been performing all over the world since 1972, and has produced over 40 recordings. Their most famous albums, under the direction of Graham Ross, have been nominated for numerous international awards and risen to critical acclaim.
For this concert, the choir will present “Of One That Is So Fair And Bright,” a sumptuous Christmas program in praise of the Virgin Mary and the coming of the light. The performance’s repertoire presents a wide variety of music from Renaissance masterpieces, including Tallis’ “Videte miraculum” and the Praetorius “Christmas Magnificat,” to much-loved seasonal works from 20th century composers Benjamin Britten and John Rutter.
Norm Easterbrook, executive director of the RiverCenter, is excited to host the choir.
Never miss a local story.
“We are thrilled to be able to present this remarkable ensemble, which represents a tradition as one of the highest quality chapel choirs in the world,” he said. “The group is highly regarded for its recordings for Harmonia Mundi USA, and many of the selections for the concert program presented by RiverCenter will be from these recordings.”
Easterbrook said the concert won’t just be comprised of classical works, though. The choir will perform a selection of popular Christmas favorites as well.
“I am especially pleased that the program Mr. Ross has selected for the concert includes what one would expect from such a storied ensemble, and also the right amount of the more contemporary selections that one hears during the Christmas season,” Easterbrook said.
Legacy Hall was designed for ensembles exactly like the Choir of Clare College-Cambridge. The hall, built in 2001, houses the famed Jordan Organ and is comprised of architectural and design elements that pay homage to the Chattahoochee River.
The hall is also designed acoustically to adapt to its performers. Legacy Hall can be physically altered to receive and project sound differently depending on the ensemble performing at the time due to adjustable acoustic panels.
Easterbrook expects the concert to be well received.
“In my time here, this is the type of concert that many have asked about being added to our programming and we are fortunate to be able to present them to the community in the splendor of RiverCenter,” he said.
If you go
What: Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $39
Call: rivercenter.org
Comments