Living

Columbus area events for Dec. 24-Dec. 31 | Public ice skating and Free Winter Film Fest

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

December 24, 2017 03:20 AM

Through Jan. 6

On Photography

Art students’ work will be on display for the “On Photography” exhibition from Dec. 7-Jan. 6 in the Fulcrum Gallery. 1011 Broadway, Window Gallery. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/art.

Dec. 26-30

National Infantry Museum’s Kids Free Winter Film Fest

The National Infantry Museum presents their kids Winter Film Fest featuring two showings of children’s movies per day, free of charge and open to the public. Concessions available for a price before the show. Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. View the daily lineup of movies via their website at http://nationalinfantrymuseum.org/free-winter-movies/

Public ice skating

The Columbus Ice Rink hosts public ice skating every year during the winter. 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-30. $3-$7. 400 Fourth St. Check online before to confirm public skate times have not changed. http://www.columbusicerink.org or 706-225-4500.

Dec. 30

Market Days on Broadway

Columbus’ beloved farmers market continues on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway. 8 a.m. until noon. uptowncolumbusga.com

Upcoming events

Jan. 11

Riverdance

The award-winning Irish dance group comes to Columbus as a part of their 20th Anniversary World Tour. Their new tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $57-$62.

