Top 5 events coming to Columbus in early 2018

Next year is just around the corner and it’s coming in strong with arts events. Mark your calendars and get ready for these events. Here are the top five picks headed your way in early 2018!
Jan. 11
Riverdance
The award-winning Irish dance group comes to Columbus as a part of their 20th Anniversary World Tour. Their new tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $57-$62.
Jan. 18
Bo Bartlett Center Opening
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. On Jan.18, the new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts will officially open. The 18,500-square-foot, multi-disciplinary learning center, will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources, and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. 921 Front Ave., second floor. More details to follow.
Feb. 13-17
Mystical Arts of Tibet
A residency and performance given as part of the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s world tour. During their stay in Columbus, the monks will be constructing a mandala in the RiverCenter’s lobby as well as performing a concert for a live audience. Then, on Saturday a mandala ceremony will be performed after Market Days to mark the end of their residency here. Performance on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39. More information to come on mandala viewings and ceremony time. rivercenter.org
Feb. 24
Holograph: Women on Paper
This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com
March 16
‘Sleeping Beauty’
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.
