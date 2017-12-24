Artist Bo Bartlett sits in his studio inside The Lofts at Swift Mill surrounded by pieces of his artwork, both complete and in progress.
Artist Bo Bartlett sits in his studio inside The Lofts at Swift Mill surrounded by pieces of his artwork, both complete and in progress. Joe Paull jpaull@ledger-enquirer.com
Artist Bo Bartlett sits in his studio inside The Lofts at Swift Mill surrounded by pieces of his artwork, both complete and in progress. Joe Paull jpaull@ledger-enquirer.com

Living

Top 5 events coming to Columbus in early 2018

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

December 24, 2017 03:21 AM

Next year is just around the corner and it’s coming in strong with arts events. Mark your calendars and get ready for these events. Here are the top five picks headed your way in early 2018!

Jan. 11

Riverdance

The award-winning Irish dance group comes to Columbus as a part of their 20th Anniversary World Tour. Their new tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $57-$62.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jan. 18

Bo Bartlett Center Opening

Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. On Jan.18, the new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts will officially open. The 18,500-square-foot, multi-disciplinary learning center, will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources, and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. 921 Front Ave., second floor. More details to follow.

Feb. 13-17

Mystical Arts of Tibet

A residency and performance given as part of the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s world tour. During their stay in Columbus, the monks will be constructing a mandala in the RiverCenter’s lobby as well as performing a concert for a live audience. Then, on Saturday a mandala ceremony will be performed after Market Days to mark the end of their residency here. Performance on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39. More information to come on mandala viewings and ceremony time. rivercenter.org

Feb. 24

Holograph: Women on Paper

This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com

March 16

‘Sleeping Beauty’

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral
Looking back: Stinky Cheese Man on Springer stage 2:04

Looking back: Stinky Cheese Man on Springer stage
Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? 1:11

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

View More Video