From CSU to NYC, the ‘golden-voiced’ Maureen McKay to make debut at the Met

Soprano Maureen McKay will make her debut at the Metropolitan Opera on Thursday.
McKay, a graduate of Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music, will play the lead role of Gretel in the Met’s production of “Hansel and Gretel.”
Her career has encompassed multiple international opera productions, orchestral concerts, and leads in musical theater productions, as well. Critics of her past performances have hailed her voice as luminescent, powerful, luscious and stunning. The Times of San Diego described her as “golden-voiced” in their review of her performance of Mabel in the “Pirates of Penzance.”
Now, she is set to perform a lead role in the most prestigious opera house in the world. She will perform in a production led by one of her favorite directors alongside some of the finest singers.
Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace recently corresponded with McKay to learn more about her journey from Columbus to the Met, some of her favorite moments along the way, and how she’s gearing up for her big debut this week.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Where are you from originally?
A: I am from Atlanta.
Q: What brought you to Columbus?
A: I was drawn to Columbus State University because I wanted to study voice with Dr. Shirley Brumbaugh (former head of the voice department). She saw potential in me as a high school student and recruited me. She invited me to see a production and to attend some classes. I was impressed with the quality of productions Joseph Golden was directing for undergraduate students. The opportunity to sing with an orchestra was very appealing, and CSU’s scholarship program surpassed all the other scholarship offers in the state of Georgia.
Q: Do you have any family in Columbus?
A: No.
Q: What is your fondest memory here?
A: Columbus is where I met met the man who eventually became my husband, Jesse Tennyson, who also graduated from CSU with a degree in music.
I loved singing leading roles in “The Merry Widow” and “The Old Maid & the Thief” at CSU. I have many fond memories of singing at the annual Opera Ball with a full orchestra. At my first Opera Ball I sang the Papageno and Papagena duet with Jesse. We still sing it to each other for fun, if you can believe it!
Q: With whom have you studied throughout the years?
A: I’ve been very fortunate to have voice teachers who are not only impressive technicians and valuable mentors, but also who are outstanding people. Edith Bers in New York City has been my voice teacher since the start of my career. I studied with the late Ellen Faull during my young artists years in with Seattle Opera. Dr. Robin Rice was my graduate school teacher at Ohio State University and the previously mentioned Dr. Shirley Brumbaugh guided me through my later high school years and undergraduate degree program. My first voice lessons were with Barbara Moston and Tommy Jameson in Snellville, Ga.
Q: What have been your most memorable performances?
A: My most memorable performances have been as Pamina in the iconic Barrie Kosky 1927 productions of “Die Zauberflöte,” which became a European sensation and is now performed all over the world. It was an unforgettable experience to watch this creative team develop a cartoon version of the Mozart masterpiece and be a part of the premiere with Komische Oper Berlin in 2012. I have since traveled to Edinburgh, Barcelona, and Moscow with this production.
Q: Have you had a favorite role? Where?
A: There are so many ladies I’ve loved singing...it is impossible for me to name just one.
The dramatic possibilities are so rich with a role like Blanche de la Force in “Dialogue of the Carmelites.” One of my other favorite French roles is Léïla in “The Pearl Fishers.” I love the gorgeous vocal lines that define Sophie in “Der Rosenkavalier.”
Stravinsky’s Anne Trulove from “The Rake’s Progress” is also one of my favorites. She is the perfect combination of beautiful/interesting vocal lines and incredible rhythm. You never know where Stravinsky is taking you with his characters.
Q: What are the most challenging things about being a professional opera singer?
A: I have found that the most challenging thing about this profession is the time spent away from family, missing out on holidays, or important family weddings etc.
Q: Any particular roles you’d like to perform that you haven’t yet?
A: As far as opera roles are concerned, I would love to sing Zdenka in “Arabella,” Juliette in “Roméo & Juliette,” and way down the line maybe even The Governess in “The Turn of the Screw.”
Classic musicals also interest me, and I love working with living composers on new works.
Q: You have had a very successful career thus far. What is it like to be in preparation for your Met debut?
A: Working with the Met staff is a dream come true. Here, you have world class talent from stagehand to conductor. I have admired the work of Richard Jones for years so being onstage at the Met in his production is such an honor. The rehearsals are intense but fun and I love working with my colleagues. It’s magical to be around other artists who are at the pinnacles of their careers.
Q: Please describe the rehearsal process. What has been the most challenging task about playing Gretel in “Hansel and Gretel”?
A: In this production, real food is a featured prop and presents special challenges for a singer. For instance, taking bites of food while singing is tricky and dancing around on a stage floor covered in jello and mouse can literally keep you on your toes.
Q: Any pre-performance rituals that you can share?
A: I spend time stretching on my yoga mat. I like to read inspirational books to get my head in the zone. Usually I spend an hour studying the score/thinking through the staging/imagining new things I want to try with my character or things to try out with my voice.
Q: What most excites you about this production of “Hansel and Gretel” at the Met?
A: I cannot wait to sing with the incredible musicians of The Met orchestra. I’ve been listening to recordings from this company since I was high school. It is such an honor to stand on the stage where legends have stood — Luciano Pavarotti, Kathleen Battle, Barbara Bonney, Robert Merrill, Renée Fleming, just to name a few.
Q: How will you celebrate your debut?
A: I’m having a private reception with family and friends after the performance.
Maureen McKay
Hometown: Atlanta,
Formal Education: Bachelor of Music from Columbus State University, Master of Music from Ohio State University.
Continued Education: Seattle Opera Young Artists Program, Filene Young Artist with the Wolf Trap Opera Company.
Interesting Experience: McKay performed the leads in several world premieres of operas during her time with the Komische Oper Berlin. This means that not only was she in the first production of each show, she was able to originate each character as well.
Her Debut Performance: McKay will debut at The Metropolitan Opera on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.
Comments