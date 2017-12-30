Top Columbus area events for Dec. 31 - Jan. 7

Through Jan. 6
On Photography
Art students’ work will be on display for the “On Photography” exhibition from Dec. 7-Jan. 6 in the Fulcrum Gallery. 1011 Broadway, Window Gallery. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/art.
Dec. 31- Jan. 5
Public ice skating
The Columbus Ice Rink hosts public ice skating every year during the winter. 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-30. $3-$7. 400 Fourth St. Check online before to confirm public skate times have not changed. http://www.columbusicerink.org or 706-225-4500.
Jan. 2-4
National Infantry Museum’s Kids Free Winter Film Fest
The National Infantry Museum presents their kids Winter Film Fest featuring two showings of children’s movies per day, free of charge and open to the public. Concessions available for a price before the show. Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. View the daily lineup of movies via their website at http://nationalinfantrymuseum.org/free-winter-movies/
Upcoming events
Jan. 11
Riverdance
The award-winning Irish dance group comes to Columbus as a part of their 20th Anniversary World Tour. Their new tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $57-$62.
Jan. 13
State Theatre Gala
Annual gala benefiting the Springer Opera House. This year’s event honors Paul Pierce for 30 years of service to the Springer. Guest performance by Stephen Tobolowsky. $100-$150. springeroperahouse.org
