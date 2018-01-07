Riverdance’s 20th anniversary tour comes to RiverCenter

Riverdance is returning to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Thursday to perform its 20th anniversary world tour.
The Irish dance troupe first appeared on a game show in the ’90s, but its popularity quickly led to a full-fledged stage production and inaugural tour. Now, Riverdance has been performed for more than 20 million people in over 400 venues worldwide.
With new and updated costumes, lighting, projections and some brand new choreography, the anniversary show has been well received around the world. In a recent review, the New York Post called the tour “as much as phenomenon as a show.”
“Our region is especially fortunate to have a facility that can support the full production aspects of this special twentieth anniversary tour,” said Norm Easterbrook, the RiverCenter’s executive director. “This performance is just the type of event we like to bring to our community — it is an extremely affordable opportunity to experience a performance event that typically can be found only in larger markets.”
According to the show’s website, the world tour is comprised of a cast of 44 members. The cast’s roles vary from lead dancers to saxophone players to flamenco stars. Over 20 scenes are present in the anniversary production, with some old favorites and an entirely new number altogether.
The new number is the first new dance in 14 years to be staged by Riverdance. The dance is titled “Anna Livia” and features the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. The dance is based on the personification of the Livia River by James Joyce. The Livia River runs through Dublin, making the new number an homage to where Riverdance was born.
In order to get audience members geared up for the show, RiverCenter has teamed up with RiverDance to offer pre-show demonstrations. Easterbrook said this allows the audience to experience the phenomenon firsthand before seeing the show.
“We are grateful to our audiences and corporate sponsors that make it possible for the RiverCenter organization to offer this experience to audiences in our region,” he said. “Come early to experience the magnificence of The Celtic Dance in our lobby prior to the performance.”
Audience members can expect a show like no other. The Evening Herald raved about this tour calling it “one of the most entertaining shows you will ever see.”
Easterbrook hopes Riverdance starts the RiverCenter’s 2018 year off with such a bang.
“We are thrilled to bring Riverdance back to the RiverCenter,” he said. “This production is a perennial favorite of audiences everywhere it plays. It may be cold outside but we’ll heat things up next Thursday when our season begins again with Riverdance.”
If you go
What: Riverdance
When: Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $57-$62
Call: rivercenter.org
