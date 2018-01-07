Columbus area events for Jan. 7-14 | Artist Roundtable and Riverdance

Jan. 4-13
linn meyers
Internationally recognized artist linn meyers will create a monumental wall drawing at The Columbus Museum. meyers is known for grappling with the philosophical aspects of uncertainty, materiality and ephemerality. Given the enormous amount of time and energy needed to plan, plot, and execute them, the artist’s wall drawings also raise issues around physical endurance and intentional mindfulness. Visitors to the museum will be able to see meyers at work from Jan. 4-13. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Jan. 6
Artist Roundtable with linn meyers and Jonathan VanDyke
Columbus Museum curator Jonathan Frederick Walz will interview artists linn meyers and Johnathan VanDyke. The public will have the opportunity to ask both artists questions during the second half of the program. 6 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Jan. 11
Riverdance
The award-winning Irish dance group comes to Columbus as a part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour. The new tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an acapella hard-shoe number. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $57-$62.
Jan. 13
State Theatre Gala
Annual gala benefiting the Springer Opera House. This year’s event honors Paul Pierce for 30 years of service to the Springer. Guest performance by Stephen Tobolowsky of “Ground Hog Day” fame. $100-$150. springeroperahouse.org
Upcoming Events
Jan. 18
Bo Bartlett Center Opening
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. On Jan.18, the new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts will officially open. The 18,500-square-foot, multi-disciplinary learning center, will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources, and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. 921 Front Ave., second floor.
Jan. 27-28
‘The Wheels on the Bus’ and ‘The Ugly Duckling’
Theatre for the Very Young presents “The Wheels on the Bus” and “The Ugly Duckling” in this new theatre genre for children ages 0-5. January 27 at 10:00am and 2:00pm; January 28 at 2:00pm. Foley Hall, Springer Opera House. $4-$8. springeroperahouse.org or 706-327-3688.
