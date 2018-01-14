Columbus area events for Jan. 14-21 | Bartlett Center opening and CSO’s Rach Concert

Jan. 18
Bo Bartlett Center Opening
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. On Jan.18, the new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts will officially open. The 18,500-square-foot, multi-disciplinary learning center will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. 921 Front Ave., second floor.
Jan. 19 and 21
Never miss a local story.
‘La Finta Giardiniera’
The Schwob School of Music presents an English performance of ‘La Finta Giardiniera’ by Mozart featuring CSU’s top voice students. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. $20. Visit rivercenter.org or call 706-256-3612 for more information.
Jan. 20
"Unusual Percussion & A Little 'Rach'"
A CSO concert featuring Up/Down Percussion playing instruments built entirely out of recycled materials. Featuring the Järvlepp “Garbage Concerto” a concerto for recycled trash and orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. $5-$38. Visit csoga.org or call 706-256-3645 for more information.
Upcoming Events
Jan. 25-Feb. 4
‘The Great Gatsby’
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel comes to the stage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25-27, Feb. 1-3 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Springer Opera House. $17-$37. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.
Jan. 27-28
‘The Wheels on the Bus’ and ‘The Ugly Duckling’
Theatre for the Very Young presents “The Wheels on the Bus” and “The Ugly Duckling” in this new theatre genre for children ages 0-5. Showtimes: January 27 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; January 28 at 2:00 p.m. Foley Hall, Springer Opera House. $4-$8. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.
Comments