Columbus-born artist Bo Bartlett remembers his son as he thanks family, friends and mentors during the opening of the Bo Bartlett Center at the Columbus State University Corn Center for the Visual Arts Thursday.
Living

Columbus area events for Jan. 21-28 | ‘Junie B. Jones’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

January 21, 2018 02:44 AM

Jan. 21

‘La Finta Giardiniera’

The Schwob School of Music presents an English performance of “La Finta Giardiniera” by Mozart featuring CSU’s top voice students. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. $20. Visit rivercenter.org or call 706-256-3612 for more information.

Jan. 25-Feb. 4

‘The Great Gatsby’

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel comes to the stage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25-27, Feb. 1-3 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Springer Opera House. $17-$37. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.

Jan. 27-28

‘The Wheels on the Bus’ and ‘The Ugly Duckling’

Theatre for the Very Young presents “The Wheels on the Bus” and “The Ugly Duckling” in this new theater genre for children up to 5. Showtimes: Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Foley Hall, Springer Opera House. $4-$8. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.

Feb. 1

Classic Albums Live: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Classic Albums Live brings back the 20 greatest hits ever performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Take a trip back in time with this performance of album “Chronicle, Vol 1.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $39. Pre-show dinner available at an extra cost with a reservation. rivercenter.org

Ongoing

Bo Bartlett Center Open

Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. The new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts is officially open and boasts an 18,500-square-foot learning center that will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. Multiple exhibits currently on view. 921 Front Ave., second floor. Free. http://bobartlettcenter.org/

