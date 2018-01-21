CSU’s production of ‘Junie B. Jones’ creates creative challenges for cast

Columbus State University’s Department of Theatre opens their children’s production of “Junie B. Jones” this week.
The show will have several public performances before going on tour for the remainder of the semester.
Brenda Ito, CSU’s Theatre Education program director, is directing “Junie B. Jones.” The show focuses on the beloved children’s book character Junie B. Jones and combines two of the most popular books from the series: “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” and “Junie B. Jones Loves Handsome Warren.”
Ito cast the show strategically.
“The cast is a total of seven; but I also have three understudies to allow the students in the cast to go to SETC and ACTF conferences,” she said.
According to Ito, three students in the case are theater education majors, three are pursuing Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre, and four are on the school’s Theatre Performance tract.
In addition to the performers, there is also one student who is pursuing a Theatre Tech and Design degree who is serving as the production’s tour manager/stage manager. Another Theatre Performance major, De’Marcus Monroe, is serving as the assistant director for the show.
“Junie B. Jones” stars Amy Lynn Barker, Tandi Mbutu, Amanda Ellenburg, Jennifer Jones, Zamar Griffin, Case Kellum, and DeAnte’ Hall. Understudies are Caroline White, Cortland Ellis and Hannah Reed. All of the students range from sophomores to seniors at CSU.
Ito said “Junie B. Jones” has proved to hold several challenges for the cast. “Because this show tours all semester, the cast really has to learn how to keep the show fresh and new for each performance,” she explained. “Right now we have 55 shows scheduled through May 4. Also, learning how to travel and be your own crew is invaluable. Professional theaters that also tour, love to find cast members who have that experience. Many of our alumni get their first jobs in children’s theatre and touring.”
Another challenge is the structure of the show itself.
“Everyone is the cast with the exception of Junie B. Jones plays more than one character, which is always fun and challenging,” said Ito. “Trying to remember what it is like to be 5 or 6 years old, is also a challenge!”
While this is a show geared toward the literature curriculum of first and second graders, Ito said that the show is good for all ages. She suggested that the show be seen particularly by pre-K through 5th graders.
Ito is looking forward to the show. “The show is fun, with lots of laughs for the children, but also for the adults,” she said. “This group of students have done a wonderful job!”
Public performances of “Junie B. Jones” will run Jan. 25-28 with the show touring on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 4.
If you go
What: “Junie B. Jones”
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 25-27. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-27, 2 p.m. Jan. 28.
Where: Riverside Theatre
Cost: $5-$10
Call: https://theatre.columbusstate.edu/
