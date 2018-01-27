Columbus area events for Jan. 28- Feb. 4 | The Great Gatsby and The Ugly Duckling

Jan. 28-Feb. 4
‘The Great Gatsby’
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel comes to the stage. Showtimes: Feb. 1-3 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Springer Opera House. $17-$37. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.
Jan. 28
‘The Wheels on the Bus’ and ‘The Ugly Duckling’
Theatre for the Very Young presents “The Wheels on the Bus” and “The Ugly Duckling” in this new theater genre for children up to 5. Showtimes: Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Springer Opera House. $4-$8. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.
Feb. 1
Classic Albums Live: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Classic Albums Live brings back the 20 greatest hits ever performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Take a trip back in time with this performance of album “Chronicle, Vol 1.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39. Pre-show dinner available at an extra cost with a reservation. rivercenter.org
Feb. 2
Young Art Patrons Kickoff 2018
This free event features seven acts, live art, music, food and culinary demonstrations. The Young Art Patrons will also unveil all of their events for the rest of 2018. 6p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but reservation required. columbusmuseum.com
‘The Magic of Adam Trent’
Magic, comedy and music compromise this new futuristic style of illusion by Adam Trent. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49-$59. rivercenter.org
Ongoing
Bo Bartlett Center Open
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. The new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts is officially open and boasts an 18,500-square-foot learning center that will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. Multiple exhibits currently on view. 921 Front Ave., second floor. Free. http://bobartlettcenter.org/
