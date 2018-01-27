‘The next big thing for magic’ is coming to the RiverCenter

There is a new generation of magic shows, and one is coming to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Adam Trent, straight out of the record-breaking Broadway smash hit “The Illusionists,” will present his signature show “The Magic of Adam Trent” live Friday night.
Trent’s new style of magic and illusion has captivated national audiences. He has been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show” and “Ellen.” Trent has also performed on the Travel and Disney channels. Now, the magician hosts his own series called “The Road Trick” on Red Bull TV.
In addition to receiving critical acclaim for his television appearances, Trent’s national tour has received rave reviews. The Huffington Post called him “the next big thing for magic” and “a genius headed straight for stardom,” while The Associated Press declared his show to be “a long way from the stale, hocus-pocus image of birthday party magicians from the past.”
Although his magic has been called “futuristic” by many people, Trent is a purist when it comes to entertaining.
“I am so excited to hit the road and bring an entirely new show to audiences around the world,” said Trent, who has always thought that magic should be entertaining first and tricky second.
Audience members are advised not to take their eyes off of the stage for a second. Trent specializes in tricks that happen quickly and puzzingly. NBC News reviewed Trent positively, but warned that “if you blink, you may miss him.”
Trent credits “The Illusionists” and its successful Broadway run as the launching pad for his own live show and tour.
“The Illusionists” broke records by selling more than $2 million in tickets in one week — making it the best selling magic show in history. Trent was a part of the most highly successful shows ever, but now he’s gone on to develop his own brand.
Trent always has his audience in mind when he’s performing.
“I don’t want people to remember ‘tricks’ as much as the laughs and memories made with the performance,” he said.
If the national tour reviews are any indication, memories are certainly being made during each performance. GP4T Magazine had a particularly distinct impression of the performer.
“Adam Trent is best described as Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield,” their review stated.
“The Magic of Adam Trent” features magic, comedy and music and is appropriate for all ages.
Trent is looking forward to performing in Columbus this week.
“This will be a show like you’ve never seen,” he said.
“The Magic of Adam Trent” is part of the Synovus Center Stage series at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
If you go
What: “The Illusionists Present the Magic of Adam Trent”
Where: Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Cost: $49-$59.
Info: Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at RiverCenter’s box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., by phone at 706-256-3612, and online at www.rivercenter.org.
Call: rivercenter.org
