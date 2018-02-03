Columbus area events for Feb. 4-11 | Wolf & Clover and The Great Gatsby

Feb. 4
‘The Great Gatsby’
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel comes to the stage. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Springer Opera House. $17-$37. Visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 for more information.
Natalie Brooke Higgins, Horn
Natalie Higgins performs a faculty recital at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Emily Brebach, English Horn
Guest artist Emily Brebach, English hornish for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 6
Brian Meixner, Euphonium
Guest artist Brian Meixner performs live in concert on the euphonium. 6:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 7
Alma Thomas Acquisition Event
Cast your vote for the next acquisition to the Columbus Museum’s permanent collection. Peruse the options and hear Jonathan Walz propose each potential piece. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be served as the votes are counted, and the winning artwork will be revealed at the end of the evening. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Feb. 10
Wolf & Clover Debut Album Release Concert
Columbus’ own Celtic and Irish music group perform a free concert to celebrate the release of their debut album. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. wolfandclover.com
Ongoing
Bo Bartlett Center
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. The new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts is officially open and boasts an 18,500-square-foot learning center that will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. Multiple exhibits currently on view. 921 Front Ave., second floor. Free. http://bobartlettcenter.org/
