Columbus arts events for Feb. 11-18 | Mystical Arts of Tibet and Baroque Suites & Sweets

Feb. 11
Violin Studio Gala Concert
The violin studio performs their Gala Concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 13-17
Mystical Arts of Tibet
A residency and performance given as part of the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s world tour. During their stay in Columbus, the monks will be constructing a mandala in the RiverCenter’s lobby as well as performing a concert for a live audience. Then, on Saturday a mandala ceremony will be performed after Market Days to mark the end of their residency here. Performance on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $39. More information to come on mandala viewings and ceremony time. rivercenter.org
Feb. 13
Baroque Suites and Suites
The CSO presents an evening of Baroque music by Bach and Handel featuring Kevin Lyons on trumpet, Kerren Berz on Violin, Jim Zeller on Flute, and Erica Howard, Oboe. 7:30 p.m. $35. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. csoga.org
Feb. 15
Joe Girard, Saxophone
Faculty Recitalist, Joe Girard performs a saxophone concert live in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 16
LaGrange Southeast Regional Exhibit
This juried exhibit features art by citizens of West Georgia and East Alabama at the LaGrange Art Museum and the Lamar Dodd Art Center of LaGrange College. Local artists include Lisa McCoy, John Brinley and others. Feb. 16-April 20. 112 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange. Free. https://lagrangeartmuseum.org/
Feb. 17
CMTA Festival
The Columbus Music Teacher Association’s annual festival will be held this year at the RiverCenter. All Day. RiverCenter, Schwob School of Music. Prices vary. music.columbusstate.edu
CSU Discovery Day
Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. Music.columbusstate.edu
Earl Coleman Studio Recital
The vocal students of Earl Coleman live in concert. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital
The students of Michelle Debruyn perform selected works from the vocal repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 18
Organ with Friends Concert
Joseph Golden performs live in concert on the Jordan Organ with some of his colleagues. 4 p.m. RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
