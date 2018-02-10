A tour during Access for the Arts.
A tour during Access for the Arts. Courtesy of the Columbus Museum
A tour during Access for the Arts. Courtesy of the Columbus Museum

Living

Spring Arts Preview

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

February 10, 2018 09:00 PM

The arts in Columbus are off to a raging start in 2018, but the best is yet to come. Here is a list of arts events taking place from now until the summer. Mark your calendars and book your reservations. Most of these events will be top picks in our area!

Ongoing

Bo Bartlett Center

Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. The new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts is officially open and boasts an 18,500-square-foot learning center that will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. Multiple exhibits currently on view. 921 Front Ave., second floor. Free. http://bobartlettcenter.org/

Through March 3

Margaret Cogswell, Ashokan Fugues Project

Cogswell's installation is an elegy to the people of Catskills who lost their land and homes through eminent domain for the building of the Ashokan Reservoir which supplies drinking water for New York City though its aqueduct system. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Through Feb. 17

Creigthon Michael, In Process

This exhibit investigates the facets of drawing in relationship to other things. Curated by Joel Carreiro. Through February 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Through Feb. 24

Green Patriot Posters

Organized by the Canary Projects. Through February 24. Exhibit hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 11

Violin Studio Gala Concert

The violin studio performs their Gala Concert. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 13-17

Mystical Arts of Tibet

A residency and performance piece as part of the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s world tour. During their stay in Columbus, the monks will be constructing a mandala in the RiverCenter’s lobby as well as performing a concert for a live audience. Then, on Saturday a mandala ceremony will be performed after Market Days to mark the end of their residency here. Performance on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39. More information to come on mandala viewings and ceremony time. rivercenter.org

Feb. 13

Baroque Suites and Suites

The CSO presents an evening of Baroque music by Bach and Handel featuring Kevin Lyons on trumpet, Kerren Berz on Violin, Jim Zeller on Flute, and Erica Howard, Oboe. 7:30 p.m. $35. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. csoga.org

Feb. 15

Joe Girard, Saxophone

Faculty Recitalist. Joe Girard performs a saxophone concert live in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 16- April 20

LaGrange Southeast Regional Exhibit

This juried exhibit features art by citizens of West Georgia and East Alabama at the LaGrange Art Museum and the Lamar Dodd Art Center of LaGrange College. Local artists include Lisa McCoy, John Brinley and others. Feb. 16-April 20. 112 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange. Free. https://lagrangeartmuseum.org/

Feb. 16

Reception: Green Patriot Posters

A reception for the Green Patriot Posters with a special viewing and award presentation for the Arbor Day High School Poster Design Contest. 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 17

CMTA Festival

The Columbus Music Teacher Association’s annual festival will be held this year at the RiverCenter. All Day. RiverCenter, Schwob School of Music. Prices vary. music.columbusstate.edu

CSU Discovery Day

Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu

Earl Coleman Studio Recital

The vocal students of Earl Coleman live in concert. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital

The students of Michelle Debruyn perform selected works from the vocal repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 18

Organ with Friends Concert

Joseph Golden performs live in concert on the Jordan Organ with some of his colleagues. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 21

Steven Cohen Horn Masterclass

Steven Cohen will deliver a masterclass to CSU’s horn students. The masterclass is open to the public for viewing. 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall. Free.

Feb. 21-23

Chinese Guitar Teacher Symposium

A guitar symposium featuring some of the finest international instructors. 9:00 a.m. -5 p.m. RiverCenter Studio Theatre. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 24

Holograph: Women on Paper

This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com

Family Fun Festival

The Columbus Museum is hosting its first February Family Fun Festival. Expect to explore nature in art with art making stations to create art projects including paper flowers and finger puppet bumblebees. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Columbus Salutes the Centennial Community Celebration

The National Infantry Museum celebrates Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary with living historians stationed throughout the museum to educate guests on the museum’s artifacts. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. nationalinfantrymuseum.org

Super Heroes & Villains

CSO presents a concert featuring Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and all the rest doing musical battle with their archnemeses. Pre-concert Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. with the CSU Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Council. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $5-$38. Masquerade Ball is an additional $25. csoga.org

Feb. 24 & 25

Guitar Symposium

CSU’s annual international Guitar Symposium featuring some of the world’s best guitarists in concert and master classes all weekend. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall and Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 24

Anna Betbeze: Dark Sun

Columbus native Anna Betbeze will present approximately five sheepskin “paintings,” for which she has become internationally known, as well as a grouping of new burned paper and wood drawings and explanatory materials on her process, which ranges from fire to industrial dyes. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Guitar Symposium Concert

The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 8:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 25

Guitar Symposium Concert

The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 26

CCO Honors Bernstein

The Columbus Community Orchestra celebrates the Bernstein Centennial with a concert of his music. 7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave. Free. 706-322-3714.

Feb. 26- March 3

All State Art Exhibition

All State Art Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 27

Music Under the Dome

The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Viola Studio Recital

Students from the viola studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 28

Jonathan-Hulting Cohen, Saxophone

Guest artist Jonathan-Hulting Cohen performs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH

March 1- April 14

Faculty Exhibition

An exhibition of work done by the CSU Art Faculty. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

March 2-17

‘West Side Story’

Featuring the thrilling score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, this love story is a living celebration of America’s music and dance heritage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2-3, 8-9, 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. $20-$45. springeroperahouse.org

March 2-10

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is back with a Mardi Gras theme. 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. March 2, 3, 9, 10. 8701 Garrett Road, Midland. $30. www.freshtix.com or midlandmurdermystery@gmail.com

March 2-10

‘Intimate Apparel’

The time is 1905, the place New York City, where Esther, a black seamstress, lives in a boarding house for women and sews intimate apparel for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Winner of the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 2 p.m. March 4. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu

March 2

Schwob Philharmonic

The Schwob Philharmonic performs live with the Concert Chorale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

March 3

‘Cinderella’

The Moscow Festival Ballet, under the direction of Sergei Radchenko, performs the beloved classical ballet ‘Cinderella’ at the RiverCenter. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theater. $49. rivercenter.org

March 4

Jordan Organ Concert

Schwob School of Music sponsors a concert on the Jordan Organ. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

March 4

Peter Steiner, Trombone

Guest artist Peter Steiner performs a trombone concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 6

Salon at Six Concert

CSU’s new chamber concert series invites audience members into a more intimate setting at the Ilges House to hear chamber music performed in the environment for which it was intended. 6:00 p.m. Ilges Soiree. $50. music.columbusstate.edu

‘Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories’

A collection of beloved modern children’s classics including ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ by Adam Rubin, ‘Interrupting Chicken’ by David Ezra Stein, ‘The Dot’ by Peter H. Reynolds, ‘Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride’ by Kate DiCamillo, and ‘Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days’ by Erica Silverman. 7 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $19. Rivercenter.org

March 9-18

‘Jackie & Me’

Joe decides to go back to meet one of the greatest baseball players ever, Jackie Robinson, to find out what it was like to be the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Showtimes: 7 p.m. March 9-10, 16-17. 2 p.m. March 11 and 18. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org

March 9

Thomas Hueber, Voice

Guest artist and vocalist Thomas Hueber performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Angela Massey, Flute

Guest artist Angela Massey performs a flute concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 10

Olate Dogs

Winners of ‘America’s Got Talent’, Olate Dogs is a show full of puppies with fascinating tricks. Fun for the whole family. 2:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $29-$49. Rivercenter.org

From Swords to Plowshares

An exhibit of metal trench art objects dating back to World War I. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

March 11

Faculty Trio Concert

The CSU Faculty Trio performs live in concert. 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 12

Schwob Jazz Orchestra

The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs selections from the Big Band Jazz era. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 13

Piano Studio Recital

Students from the CSU piano studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Reception for Faculty Exhibition

CSU hosts a reception celebrating their 2018 Faculty Art Exhibition. 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

March 13- April 17

Student Juried Art Exhibition

An exhibit of student art curated by Sarah Higgins. March 13 - April 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

March 14

Student Composition Concert

CSU’s students studying composition perform their new works. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 15

Rothschild Lecture: Virginia Treanor: ‘Nevertheless, They Persisted: A Brief History of Women Artists’

Treanor, Associate Curator, National Museum of Women in the Arts, will give an overview of the history of women artists. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

March 15- April 7

Thomas Knauer Exhibit Opening and Reception

Thomas Knauer opens his exhibit in CSU’s Artlab. Reception: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Schwob Wind Orchestra/Ensemble

The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs a concert of selections from the wind ensemble repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 16

‘Sleeping Beauty’

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.

March 17

CSU Discovery Day

Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu

March 20-21

‘Motown the Musical’

Follow the story of Motown’s founder, Berry Gordy, from his early career in boxing to his journey as the music mogul behind famous acts like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $57-$62. Rivercenter.org

March 25

Music City Trombone Duo

Guest artists from the Music City Trombone Duo live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 27

Music Under the Dome

The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Boris Abramov Studio Recital

The students of Boris Abramov perform a recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 28

Patrick Nyren, Euphonium

Guest artist Patrick Nyren gives a concert on the Euphonium. 6:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 29

Girolamo Deraco

Guest performer Girolamo Deraco performs a concert with Schwob faculty. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Art History Lecture

Denise Murrell lecutres on Posing Modernity. 6 p.m. RiverPark Theatre Complex, Studio Theatre, 902 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

APRIL

April 1-22

Artbeat

The annual city-wide celebration of the arts. Runs through April 22 with special events sponsored by different organizations throughout the area. Columbus. Most events free. www.artbeatcolumbus.org

April 2

Saxophone Studio Recital

The students in the Saxophone Studio perform a recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 3

Clarinet Studio Recital

The students of Lisa Oberlander perform a clarinet studio recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 5

Jonathan VanDyke: The Patient Eye

Visual and performing artist Jonathan VanDyke brings a durational performance, April 5–12, in which the artist will closely observe, over time, 16 handmade “everyday” quilts in the Galleria when the Museum is open to the public. In addition, the artist has also created paintings to appear alongside other Museum pieces he has curated into an exhibition. Through June 17. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Stephen Robinson, Guitar

Guest artist Stephen Robinson performs a concert of classical guitar repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 6-7

Regional Fate Symposium

The Regional Fate Symposium will be held at CSU’s Art campus this year. This year’s theme is Foundations: Retooling and Recontextualizing. Times vary. Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. art.columbusstate.edu

April 7

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin

Classic Albums Live presents their final concert of the season featuring a live performance of the album ‘Led Zeppelin II.’ 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $39. Rivercenter.org

Oboe Studio Recital

Schwob School of Music presents an oboe studio recital. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 8

Schwob Contemporary Ensemble

Members of the Schwob Contemporary Ensemble perform works by modern composers. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Boris Abramov, Violin

Faculty artist Boris Abramov performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 9

Guitar and Flute Studios Concert

A joint studio recital given by the guitar and flute studios. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 11

Woodwind Chamber Concert

CSU’s Schwob School of Music presents a chamber concert of music for woodwinds. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 12-14

Creative South 2018

Voted by Forbes as one of the top creative conferences to attend in 2018. Times vary. Springer Opera House and Troy University’s Riverfront Campus. $197-$297 for the Conference Pass, workshops range from $150-$250 in additional costs. creativesouth.com

April 12-May 12

Jon Lumpkin

Artist Jon Lumpkin opens his exhibit in CSU’s ArtLab with a reception. 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

April 12-22

‘Perfect Arrangement’

Georgia’s emerging playwright, Topher Payne, brings this comedy that focuses on four gay State Department employees who struggle to keep their secrets in the closet – literally. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. April 22. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org

April 12

Trumpet Ensemble Concert

CSU’s Trumpet Ensemble performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

April 13

‘Spring Awakening’

Winner of 8 Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. ‘Spring Awakening’ is a groundbreaking rock musical about adolescent love, the trials of puberty and the friendships that young people build in the face of an uncomprehending world. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 13, 14, 19-21 and 2 p.m. April 15. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$20. theatre.columbusstate.edu

Schwob Jazz Combo

The Schwob Jazz Combo performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu

Francisco Bernier, Guitar

Guest artist Francisco Bernier performs in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 14

Kaleidoscope Concert

The Schwob School of Music presents their annual Kaleidoscope Concert featuring every student enrolled in the school. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $20. music.columbusstate.edu

Farm To Tableaux

This first time Columbus Museum fund-raising event will bring art and history to life through Tableaux Vivant displays using actors, models, and performers. Guests will enjoy a seated farm to table style dinner prepared by local chefs and live entertainment. The event will feature the popular 10 x 10 Art for Education Gallery. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Tickets will be for purchase soon. columbusmuseum.com

April 15

Percussion Ensemble Concert

The students of Paul Vaillancourt perform an ensemble concert of compositions for percussion. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Horn Ensemble Concert

Schwob School of Music’s horn ensemble performs a concert of music from the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 16

World Voice Day Celebration Recital

A recital of vocalists celebrating World Voice Day. 6p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Guitar Chamber Concert

An evening of chamber music featuring the guitar studio of Andrew Zohn. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 17 -19

‘The Sound of Music’

The new national tour of ‘The Sound of Music’ comes to Columbus. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $32-$62. rivercenter.org.

April 17

Music Under the Dome

The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Scholarship and Juried Exhibition Awards Reception:

The closing of CSU’s Student Juried Art Exhibition curated by Sarah Higgins. 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

April 18

Bassoon Studio Recital

Students of Ronald Wirt perform live in concert from the bassoon repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 19

Educator Evening

The Columbus Museum presents an evening for educators entirely comprised of STEAM activities and lesson plans. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but registration required. columbusmuseum.com

April 21

Verdi’s Requiem

The CSO joins with CSU’s Choral Union, Auburn University Chamber Choir, and LaGrange College Choir to present the Verdi Requiem. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $20-$38. csoga.org

Teen Night & Arts Competition

The Columbus Museum presents Teen Night. Live music, art making, and a scavenger hunt competition. Visit the Pound Gallery to see winning submissions by teen artists in our TAG Arts Competition and view performances throughout the evening by winning submissions in poetry, dance, music and film. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

April 22

Virtuosi String Ensemble

The Virtuosi String Ensemble performs a concert of music from the string repertoire. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 22

Trombone Ensemble Concert

Students from the Schwob School of Music perform a concert of music composed for trombone ensemble. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 24- May 5

Senior Thesis Exhibition

The CSU Art Department presents their Senior Thesis Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

April 26

‘Urban Bush Women’

Music, dance and history of the African Diaspora comes to the RiverCenter in ‘Urban Bush Women.’ This work addresses matters of race, gender identity and economic inequality through the lens of hair, primarily that of African American women. 7:30 p.m. $49. Rivercenter.org

Schwob Wind Orchestra

The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 27

CSU Jazz in the Loft

The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu

April 27- May 12

‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’

Guest artist Brian Reddy stars as Barney Cashman in this play by Neil Simon. Cashman is an awkward, overweight, middle-aged married man who decides to have a fling before modern life passes him by. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, May 3-5, 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. April 29 and May 6. $20-$45. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org

April 28

Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital

This combined studio recital of students studying tuba and euphonium features music from the brass repertoire. 2:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 29

Schwob Philharmonic

The Schwob Philharmonic performs their last concert of the year. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 30

University Singers Concert

The University Singers perform their final concert of the season. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MAY

May 1

Cello Studio Recital

Students from CSU’s cello studio perform a concert of works from the string repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

May 2

Trumpet Studio Recital

Schwob School of Music’s trumpet studio performs a concert of music from the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

May 3

Schwob Wind Ensemble

CSU’s Schwob Wind Ensemble performs their final concert of the season. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

May 4

Schwob Jazz in the Loft

The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu

May 5

Reception: Senior Art Exhibition

CSU’s art students from the graduating class of 2018 close their exhibit with an artists reception. 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

May 7

Choral Festival

CSU hosts a choral festival featuring middle and high school choirs from around the region. 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

May 20

Yien Wang Students’ Recital

The students of Yien Wang perform an afternoon recital. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

May 11

‘The Rainbow Fish’

This stage play featuring live puppetry by the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings to life the beloved children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. 6:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $19. rivercenter.org

