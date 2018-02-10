Spring Arts Preview

The arts in Columbus are off to a raging start in 2018, but the best is yet to come. Here is a list of arts events taking place from now until the summer. Mark your calendars and book your reservations. Most of these events will be top picks in our area!
Ongoing
Bo Bartlett Center
Columbus native James “Bo” Bartlett III is recognized as one of the leading figurative painters of his generation. The new Bartlett Center at CSU’s College of the Arts is officially open and boasts an 18,500-square-foot learning center that will feature a permanent collection of Bartlett’s works and focus on providing arts education, resources and experiences to students and individuals all over the world. Multiple exhibits currently on view. 921 Front Ave., second floor. Free. http://bobartlettcenter.org/
Never miss a local story.
Through March 3
Margaret Cogswell, Ashokan Fugues Project
Cogswell's installation is an elegy to the people of Catskills who lost their land and homes through eminent domain for the building of the Ashokan Reservoir which supplies drinking water for New York City though its aqueduct system. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Through Feb. 17
Creigthon Michael, In Process
This exhibit investigates the facets of drawing in relationship to other things. Curated by Joel Carreiro. Through February 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Through Feb. 24
Green Patriot Posters
Organized by the Canary Projects. Through February 24. Exhibit hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 11
Violin Studio Gala Concert
The violin studio performs their Gala Concert. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 13-17
Mystical Arts of Tibet
A residency and performance piece as part of the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s world tour. During their stay in Columbus, the monks will be constructing a mandala in the RiverCenter’s lobby as well as performing a concert for a live audience. Then, on Saturday a mandala ceremony will be performed after Market Days to mark the end of their residency here. Performance on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39. More information to come on mandala viewings and ceremony time. rivercenter.org
Feb. 13
Baroque Suites and Suites
The CSO presents an evening of Baroque music by Bach and Handel featuring Kevin Lyons on trumpet, Kerren Berz on Violin, Jim Zeller on Flute, and Erica Howard, Oboe. 7:30 p.m. $35. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. csoga.org
Feb. 15
Joe Girard, Saxophone
Faculty Recitalist. Joe Girard performs a saxophone concert live in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 16- April 20
LaGrange Southeast Regional Exhibit
This juried exhibit features art by citizens of West Georgia and East Alabama at the LaGrange Art Museum and the Lamar Dodd Art Center of LaGrange College. Local artists include Lisa McCoy, John Brinley and others. Feb. 16-April 20. 112 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange. Free. https://lagrangeartmuseum.org/
Feb. 16
Reception: Green Patriot Posters
A reception for the Green Patriot Posters with a special viewing and award presentation for the Arbor Day High School Poster Design Contest. 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 17
CMTA Festival
The Columbus Music Teacher Association’s annual festival will be held this year at the RiverCenter. All Day. RiverCenter, Schwob School of Music. Prices vary. music.columbusstate.edu
CSU Discovery Day
Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu
Earl Coleman Studio Recital
The vocal students of Earl Coleman live in concert. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Michelle Debruyn Studio Recital
The students of Michelle Debruyn perform selected works from the vocal repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 18
Organ with Friends Concert
Joseph Golden performs live in concert on the Jordan Organ with some of his colleagues. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 21
Steven Cohen Horn Masterclass
Steven Cohen will deliver a masterclass to CSU’s horn students. The masterclass is open to the public for viewing. 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall. Free.
Feb. 21-23
Chinese Guitar Teacher Symposium
A guitar symposium featuring some of the finest international instructors. 9:00 a.m. -5 p.m. RiverCenter Studio Theatre. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 24
Holograph: Women on Paper
This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com
Family Fun Festival
The Columbus Museum is hosting its first February Family Fun Festival. Expect to explore nature in art with art making stations to create art projects including paper flowers and finger puppet bumblebees. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Columbus Salutes the Centennial Community Celebration
The National Infantry Museum celebrates Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary with living historians stationed throughout the museum to educate guests on the museum’s artifacts. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
Super Heroes & Villains
CSO presents a concert featuring Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and all the rest doing musical battle with their archnemeses. Pre-concert Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. with the CSU Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Council. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $5-$38. Masquerade Ball is an additional $25. csoga.org
Feb. 24 & 25
Guitar Symposium
CSU’s annual international Guitar Symposium featuring some of the world’s best guitarists in concert and master classes all weekend. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall and Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 24
Anna Betbeze: Dark Sun
Columbus native Anna Betbeze will present approximately five sheepskin “paintings,” for which she has become internationally known, as well as a grouping of new burned paper and wood drawings and explanatory materials on her process, which ranges from fire to industrial dyes. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 8:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 25
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 26
CCO Honors Bernstein
The Columbus Community Orchestra celebrates the Bernstein Centennial with a concert of his music. 7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave. Free. 706-322-3714.
Feb. 26- March 3
All State Art Exhibition
All State Art Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 27
Music Under the Dome
The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Viola Studio Recital
Students from the viola studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 28
Jonathan-Hulting Cohen, Saxophone
Guest artist Jonathan-Hulting Cohen performs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH
March 1- April 14
Faculty Exhibition
An exhibition of work done by the CSU Art Faculty. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
March 2-17
‘West Side Story’
Featuring the thrilling score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, this love story is a living celebration of America’s music and dance heritage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2-3, 8-9, 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. $20-$45. springeroperahouse.org
March 2-10
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is back with a Mardi Gras theme. 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. March 2, 3, 9, 10. 8701 Garrett Road, Midland. $30. www.freshtix.com or midlandmurdermystery@gmail.com
March 2-10
‘Intimate Apparel’
The time is 1905, the place New York City, where Esther, a black seamstress, lives in a boarding house for women and sews intimate apparel for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Winner of the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 2 p.m. March 4. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu
March 2
Schwob Philharmonic
The Schwob Philharmonic performs live with the Concert Chorale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
March 3
‘Cinderella’
The Moscow Festival Ballet, under the direction of Sergei Radchenko, performs the beloved classical ballet ‘Cinderella’ at the RiverCenter. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theater. $49. rivercenter.org
March 4
Jordan Organ Concert
Schwob School of Music sponsors a concert on the Jordan Organ. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
March 4
Peter Steiner, Trombone
Guest artist Peter Steiner performs a trombone concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 6
Salon at Six Concert
CSU’s new chamber concert series invites audience members into a more intimate setting at the Ilges House to hear chamber music performed in the environment for which it was intended. 6:00 p.m. Ilges Soiree. $50. music.columbusstate.edu
‘Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories’
A collection of beloved modern children’s classics including ‘Dragons Love Tacos’ by Adam Rubin, ‘Interrupting Chicken’ by David Ezra Stein, ‘The Dot’ by Peter H. Reynolds, ‘Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride’ by Kate DiCamillo, and ‘Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days’ by Erica Silverman. 7 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $19. Rivercenter.org
March 9-18
‘Jackie & Me’
Joe decides to go back to meet one of the greatest baseball players ever, Jackie Robinson, to find out what it was like to be the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Showtimes: 7 p.m. March 9-10, 16-17. 2 p.m. March 11 and 18. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org
March 9
Thomas Hueber, Voice
Guest artist and vocalist Thomas Hueber performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Angela Massey, Flute
Guest artist Angela Massey performs a flute concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 10
Olate Dogs
Winners of ‘America’s Got Talent’, Olate Dogs is a show full of puppies with fascinating tricks. Fun for the whole family. 2:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $29-$49. Rivercenter.org
From Swords to Plowshares
An exhibit of metal trench art objects dating back to World War I. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
March 11
Faculty Trio Concert
The CSU Faculty Trio performs live in concert. 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 12
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs selections from the Big Band Jazz era. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 13
Piano Studio Recital
Students from the CSU piano studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Reception for Faculty Exhibition
CSU hosts a reception celebrating their 2018 Faculty Art Exhibition. 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
March 13- April 17
Student Juried Art Exhibition
An exhibit of student art curated by Sarah Higgins. March 13 - April 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
March 14
Student Composition Concert
CSU’s students studying composition perform their new works. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 15
Rothschild Lecture: Virginia Treanor: ‘Nevertheless, They Persisted: A Brief History of Women Artists’
Treanor, Associate Curator, National Museum of Women in the Arts, will give an overview of the history of women artists. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
March 15- April 7
Thomas Knauer Exhibit Opening and Reception
Thomas Knauer opens his exhibit in CSU’s Artlab. Reception: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Schwob Wind Orchestra/Ensemble
The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs a concert of selections from the wind ensemble repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 16
‘Sleeping Beauty’
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.
March 17
CSU Discovery Day
Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu
March 20-21
‘Motown the Musical’
Follow the story of Motown’s founder, Berry Gordy, from his early career in boxing to his journey as the music mogul behind famous acts like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $57-$62. Rivercenter.org
March 25
Music City Trombone Duo
Guest artists from the Music City Trombone Duo live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 27
Music Under the Dome
The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Boris Abramov Studio Recital
The students of Boris Abramov perform a recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 28
Patrick Nyren, Euphonium
Guest artist Patrick Nyren gives a concert on the Euphonium. 6:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 29
Girolamo Deraco
Guest performer Girolamo Deraco performs a concert with Schwob faculty. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Art History Lecture
Denise Murrell lecutres on Posing Modernity. 6 p.m. RiverPark Theatre Complex, Studio Theatre, 902 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
APRIL
April 1-22
Artbeat
The annual city-wide celebration of the arts. Runs through April 22 with special events sponsored by different organizations throughout the area. Columbus. Most events free. www.artbeatcolumbus.org
April 2
Saxophone Studio Recital
The students in the Saxophone Studio perform a recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 3
Clarinet Studio Recital
The students of Lisa Oberlander perform a clarinet studio recital in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 5
Jonathan VanDyke: The Patient Eye
Visual and performing artist Jonathan VanDyke brings a durational performance, April 5–12, in which the artist will closely observe, over time, 16 handmade “everyday” quilts in the Galleria when the Museum is open to the public. In addition, the artist has also created paintings to appear alongside other Museum pieces he has curated into an exhibition. Through June 17. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Stephen Robinson, Guitar
Guest artist Stephen Robinson performs a concert of classical guitar repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 6-7
Regional Fate Symposium
The Regional Fate Symposium will be held at CSU’s Art campus this year. This year’s theme is Foundations: Retooling and Recontextualizing. Times vary. Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. art.columbusstate.edu
April 7
Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin
Classic Albums Live presents their final concert of the season featuring a live performance of the album ‘Led Zeppelin II.’ 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $39. Rivercenter.org
Oboe Studio Recital
Schwob School of Music presents an oboe studio recital. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 8
Schwob Contemporary Ensemble
Members of the Schwob Contemporary Ensemble perform works by modern composers. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Boris Abramov, Violin
Faculty artist Boris Abramov performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 9
Guitar and Flute Studios Concert
A joint studio recital given by the guitar and flute studios. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 11
Woodwind Chamber Concert
CSU’s Schwob School of Music presents a chamber concert of music for woodwinds. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 12-14
Creative South 2018
Voted by Forbes as one of the top creative conferences to attend in 2018. Times vary. Springer Opera House and Troy University’s Riverfront Campus. $197-$297 for the Conference Pass, workshops range from $150-$250 in additional costs. creativesouth.com
April 12-May 12
Jon Lumpkin
Artist Jon Lumpkin opens his exhibit in CSU’s ArtLab with a reception. 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
April 12-22
‘Perfect Arrangement’
Georgia’s emerging playwright, Topher Payne, brings this comedy that focuses on four gay State Department employees who struggle to keep their secrets in the closet – literally. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. April 22. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org
April 12
Trumpet Ensemble Concert
CSU’s Trumpet Ensemble performs live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
April 13
‘Spring Awakening’
Winner of 8 Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. ‘Spring Awakening’ is a groundbreaking rock musical about adolescent love, the trials of puberty and the friendships that young people build in the face of an uncomprehending world. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 13, 14, 19-21 and 2 p.m. April 15. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$20. theatre.columbusstate.edu
Schwob Jazz Combo
The Schwob Jazz Combo performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu
Francisco Bernier, Guitar
Guest artist Francisco Bernier performs in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 14
Kaleidoscope Concert
The Schwob School of Music presents their annual Kaleidoscope Concert featuring every student enrolled in the school. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
Farm To Tableaux
This first time Columbus Museum fund-raising event will bring art and history to life through Tableaux Vivant displays using actors, models, and performers. Guests will enjoy a seated farm to table style dinner prepared by local chefs and live entertainment. The event will feature the popular 10 x 10 Art for Education Gallery. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Tickets will be for purchase soon. columbusmuseum.com
April 15
Percussion Ensemble Concert
The students of Paul Vaillancourt perform an ensemble concert of compositions for percussion. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Horn Ensemble Concert
Schwob School of Music’s horn ensemble performs a concert of music from the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 16
World Voice Day Celebration Recital
A recital of vocalists celebrating World Voice Day. 6p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Guitar Chamber Concert
An evening of chamber music featuring the guitar studio of Andrew Zohn. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 17 -19
‘The Sound of Music’
The new national tour of ‘The Sound of Music’ comes to Columbus. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $32-$62. rivercenter.org.
April 17
Music Under the Dome
The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Scholarship and Juried Exhibition Awards Reception:
The closing of CSU’s Student Juried Art Exhibition curated by Sarah Higgins. 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
April 18
Bassoon Studio Recital
Students of Ronald Wirt perform live in concert from the bassoon repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 19
Educator Evening
The Columbus Museum presents an evening for educators entirely comprised of STEAM activities and lesson plans. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but registration required. columbusmuseum.com
April 21
Verdi’s Requiem
The CSO joins with CSU’s Choral Union, Auburn University Chamber Choir, and LaGrange College Choir to present the Verdi Requiem. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $20-$38. csoga.org
Teen Night & Arts Competition
The Columbus Museum presents Teen Night. Live music, art making, and a scavenger hunt competition. Visit the Pound Gallery to see winning submissions by teen artists in our TAG Arts Competition and view performances throughout the evening by winning submissions in poetry, dance, music and film. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
April 22
Virtuosi String Ensemble
The Virtuosi String Ensemble performs a concert of music from the string repertoire. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 22
Trombone Ensemble Concert
Students from the Schwob School of Music perform a concert of music composed for trombone ensemble. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 24- May 5
Senior Thesis Exhibition
The CSU Art Department presents their Senior Thesis Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
April 26
‘Urban Bush Women’
Music, dance and history of the African Diaspora comes to the RiverCenter in ‘Urban Bush Women.’ This work addresses matters of race, gender identity and economic inequality through the lens of hair, primarily that of African American women. 7:30 p.m. $49. Rivercenter.org
Schwob Wind Orchestra
The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 27
CSU Jazz in the Loft
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu
April 27- May 12
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’
Guest artist Brian Reddy stars as Barney Cashman in this play by Neil Simon. Cashman is an awkward, overweight, middle-aged married man who decides to have a fling before modern life passes him by. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, May 3-5, 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. April 29 and May 6. $20-$45. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
April 28
Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital
This combined studio recital of students studying tuba and euphonium features music from the brass repertoire. 2:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 29
Schwob Philharmonic
The Schwob Philharmonic performs their last concert of the year. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 30
University Singers Concert
The University Singers perform their final concert of the season. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MAY
May 1
Cello Studio Recital
Students from CSU’s cello studio perform a concert of works from the string repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 2
Trumpet Studio Recital
Schwob School of Music’s trumpet studio performs a concert of music from the brass repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 3
Schwob Wind Ensemble
CSU’s Schwob Wind Ensemble performs their final concert of the season. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 4
Schwob Jazz in the Loft
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs live at The Loft. 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. The Loft. 1032 Broadway. music.columbusstate.edu
May 5
Reception: Senior Art Exhibition
CSU’s art students from the graduating class of 2018 close their exhibit with an artists reception. 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
May 7
Choral Festival
CSU hosts a choral festival featuring middle and high school choirs from around the region. 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 20
Yien Wang Students’ Recital
The students of Yien Wang perform an afternoon recital. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 11
‘The Rainbow Fish’
This stage play featuring live puppetry by the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings to life the beloved children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. 6:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theater. $19. rivercenter.org
Comments