Columbus arts events for Feb. 18-25 | International Guitar Symposium and CSO’s Super Heroes & Villains

Feb. 18
Organ with Friends Concert
Joseph Golden performs live in concert on the Jordan Organ with some of his colleagues. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 21-23
Chinese Guitar Teacher Symposium
A guitar symposium featuring some of the finest international guitarists and instructors. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. RiverCenter Studio Theatre. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 24
Holograph: Women on Paper
This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com
Family Fun Festival
The Columbus Museum is hosting its first February Family Fun Festival. Expect to explore nature in art with art making stations to create art projects including paper flowers and finger puppet bumblebees. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Columbus Salutes the Centennial Community Celebration
The National Infantry Museum celebrates Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary with living historians stationed throughout the museum to educate guests on the museum’s artifacts. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
Super Heroes & Villains
CSO presents a concert featuring Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and all the rest doing musical battle with their archnemeses. Pre-concert Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. with the CSU Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Council. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $5-$38. Masquerade Ball is an additional $25. csoga.org
Feb. 24 & 25
Guitar Symposium
CSU’s annual international Guitar Symposium featuring some of the world’s best guitarists in concert and master classes all weekend. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall and Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 24
Anna Betbeze: Dark Sun
Columbus native Anna Betbeze will present approximately five sheepskin “paintings,” for which she has become internationally known, as well as a grouping of new burned paper and wood drawings and explanatory materials on her process, which ranges from fire to industrial dyes. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 8 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 25
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
Ongoing
Through Feb. 24
Green Patriot Posters
Organized by the Canary Projects. Through February 24. Exhibit hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts. 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Through March 3
Margaret Cogswell, Ashokan Fugues Project
Cogswell's installation is an elegy to the people of Catskills who lost their land and homes through eminent domain for the building of the Ashokan Reservoir which supplies drinking water for New York City though its aqueduct system. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon-4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Through April 20
LaGrange Southeast Regional Exhibit
This juried exhibit features art by citizens of West Georgia and East Alabama at the LaGrange Art Museum and the Lamar Dodd Art Center of LaGrange College. Local artists include Lisa McCoy, John Brinley and others. Feb. 16-April 20. 112 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange. Free. https://lagrangeartmuseum.org/
