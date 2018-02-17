Bartlett Center Announces New Musicale Series

This week, the Bo Bartlett Center at Columbus State University announced a new concert series featuring 45-minute musicales. The Tuneful Tuesday series will take place in the center’s main gallery space. The gallery holds a Steinway grand piano that will be used to accompany the concerts throughout the series.
The first Tuneful Tuesday musicale will take place Feb. 20 and will feature Miles Hoffman. Hoffman is a household name in classical music. From 1989 to 2002, he was the voice behind “Coming to Terms” on National Public Radio’s “Performance Today.” Now, he serves as a regular commentator for NPR’s “Morning Edition.” He also is the author of “NPR’s Classical Music Companion: An Essential Guide for Enlightened Listening.”
In addition to his time with NPR, Hoffman has been the artistic director of the internationally acclaimed American Chamber Players for over 30 years. Hoffman performs regularly with the ensemble, and for Tuesday’s concert he will appear as a soloist.
Hoffman is currently serving as the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Residency at Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music for the 2017-18 school year. “I have been very impressed with everything about the Schwob School of Music,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place with terrific faculty members and facilities. The school is only getting better and better known as a distinguished institution, and I am excited to be a part of that growth.”
This week, Hoffman will be CSU’s first featured soloist in the newly opened Bartlett Center, a debut of sorts for the Center and for Hoffman as he performs the inaugural concert of the Tuneful Tuesdays series.
The Bo Bartlett Center at CSU opened last month, and houses the work of American realist painter Bo Bartlett. A Columbus native, Bartlett has also included an archive of his work for students to study as well.
Bartlett is excited about the center’s impact on the community, and has been humbled by its positive reception. “People around Columbus keep congratulating me on my center,” Bartlett said. “I always stop them and say ‘It’s not my center. It’s yours. It belongs to the people of Columbus.’”
The Bartlett Center at CSU has hosted numerous art events in the past month, but Tuesday will mark the first concert. According to Rex Whiddon, CSU’s Senior Associate Vice President of Leadership Philanthropy and Strategic Initiatives, the center will continue to host concerts throughout the year. Many future concerts will feature Schwob School of Music students, and potentially continue to showcase visiting guest artists as well.
Tuneful’s musicale featuring Miles Hoffman will begin at 6 p.m. in the Bartlett Center. Guests are invited to stay for a wine and cheese reception afterward. For more information, visit the Bartlett Center’s website at http://bobartlettcenter.org/ or call (207) 460-9806.
If You Go:
What: Tuneful Tuesdays at the Bo Bartlett Center
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Bo Bartlett Center at CSU, 921 Front Avenue
Cost: Free.
Call: http://bobartlettcenter.org/ or call (207) 460-9806.
