RiverCenter's Legacy Hall. Courtesy of Schwob School of Music

Living

Columbus arts events for Feb. 18-25 | Columbus Salutes the Centennial and ‘West Side Story’

February 25, 2018 03:15 AM

FEB. 24

Holograph: Women on Paper

This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com

Family Fun Festival

The Columbus Museum is hosting its first February Family Fun Festival. Expect to explore nature in art with art making stations to create art projects including paper flowers and finger puppet bumblebees. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Columbus Salutes the Centennial Community Celebration

The National Infantry Museum celebrates Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary with living historians stationed throughout the museum to educate guests on the museum’s artifacts. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. nationalinfantrymuseum.org

Super Heroes & Villains

CSO presents a concert featuring Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and all the rest doing musical battle with their archnemeses. Pre-concert Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. with the CSU Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Council. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $5-$38. Masquerade Ball is an additional $25. csoga.org

Anna Betbeze: Dark Sun

Columbus native Anna Betbeze will present approximately five sheepskin “paintings,” for which she has become internationally known, as well as a grouping of new burned paper and wood drawings and explanatory materials on her process, which ranges from fire to industrial dyes. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Guitar Symposium Concert

The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 8:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu

FEB. 24 & 25

Guitar Symposium

CSU’s annual international Guitar Symposium featuring some of the world’s best guitarists in concert and master classes all weekend. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall and Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

FEB. 25

Guitar Symposium Concert

The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu

FEB. 26

CCO Honors Bernstein

The Columbus Community Orchestra celebrates the Bernstein Centennial with a concert of his music. 7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave. Free. 706-322-3714.

FEB. 26- MARCH 3

All State Art Exhibition

All State Art Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

FEB. 27

Music Under the Dome

The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Viola Studio Recital

Students from the viola studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

FEB. 28

Jonathan-Hulting Cohen, Saxophone

Guest artist Jonathan-Hulting Cohen performs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH

MARCH 1- APRIL 14

Faculty Exhibition

An exhibition of work done by the CSU Art Faculty. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 2-17

‘West Side Story’

Featuring the thrilling score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, this love story is a living celebration of America’s music and dance heritage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2-3, 8-9, 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. $20-$45. springeroperahouse.org

MARCH 2-10

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is back with a Mardi Gras theme. 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. March 2, 3, 9, 10. 8701 Garrett Road, Midland. $30. www.freshtix.com or midlandmurdermystery@gmail.com

March 2-10

‘Intimate Apparel’

The time is 1905, the place New York City, where Esther, a black seamstress, lives in a boarding house for women and sews intimate apparel for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Winner of the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 2 p.m. March 4. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 2

Schwob Philharmonic

The Schwob Philharmonic performs live with the Concert Chorale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 3

‘Cinderella’

The Moscow Festival Ballet, under the direction of Sergei Radchenko, performs the beloved classical ballet ‘Cinderella’ at the RiverCenter. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theater. $49. rivercenter.org

MARCH 4

Jordan Organ Concert

Schwob School of Music sponsors a concert on the Jordan Organ. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu

Peter Steiner, Trombone

Guest artist Peter Steiner performs a trombone concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

  Comments  

