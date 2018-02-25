Columbus arts events for Feb. 18-25 | Columbus Salutes the Centennial and ‘West Side Story’

FEB. 24
Holograph: Women on Paper
This exhibit at the Columbus Museum will celebrate Women’s History Month, and will boast some of the best work on paper done by women from the museum’s permanent collection. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. columbusmuseum.com
Family Fun Festival
Never miss a local story.
The Columbus Museum is hosting its first February Family Fun Festival. Expect to explore nature in art with art making stations to create art projects including paper flowers and finger puppet bumblebees. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Columbus Salutes the Centennial Community Celebration
The National Infantry Museum celebrates Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary with living historians stationed throughout the museum to educate guests on the museum’s artifacts. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
Super Heroes & Villains
CSO presents a concert featuring Superman, Batman, Spiderman, and all the rest doing musical battle with their archnemeses. Pre-concert Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. with the CSU Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Council. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $5-$38. Masquerade Ball is an additional $25. csoga.org
Anna Betbeze: Dark Sun
Columbus native Anna Betbeze will present approximately five sheepskin “paintings,” for which she has become internationally known, as well as a grouping of new burned paper and wood drawings and explanatory materials on her process, which ranges from fire to industrial dyes. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 8:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
FEB. 24 & 25
Guitar Symposium
CSU’s annual international Guitar Symposium featuring some of the world’s best guitarists in concert and master classes all weekend. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall and Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
FEB. 25
Guitar Symposium Concert
The finest members of CSU’s annual Guitar Symposium live in concert in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. $20. music.columbusstate.edu
FEB. 26
CCO Honors Bernstein
The Columbus Community Orchestra celebrates the Bernstein Centennial with a concert of his music. 7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave. Free. 706-322-3714.
FEB. 26- MARCH 3
All State Art Exhibition
All State Art Exhibition. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
FEB. 27
Music Under the Dome
The Coca Cola Space and Science Center joins efforts with the Schwob School of Music to present this special event inside the CCSSC Planetarium. The concert features live music digitally linked to the planetarium’s technology. 5:37 p.m. Coca Cola Space and Science Center. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Viola Studio Recital
Students from the viola studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
FEB. 28
Jonathan-Hulting Cohen, Saxophone
Guest artist Jonathan-Hulting Cohen performs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH
MARCH 1- APRIL 14
Faculty Exhibition
An exhibition of work done by the CSU Art Faculty. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 2-17
‘West Side Story’
Featuring the thrilling score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, this love story is a living celebration of America’s music and dance heritage. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2-3, 8-9, 15-17 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 11. Woodruff Hall, Springer Opera House. $20-$45. springeroperahouse.org
MARCH 2-10
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater is back with a Mardi Gras theme. 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. March 2, 3, 9, 10. 8701 Garrett Road, Midland. $30. www.freshtix.com or midlandmurdermystery@gmail.com
March 2-10
‘Intimate Apparel’
The time is 1905, the place New York City, where Esther, a black seamstress, lives in a boarding house for women and sews intimate apparel for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Winner of the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 2 p.m. March 4. Riverside Theatre, 901 Front Avenue. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 2
Schwob Philharmonic
The Schwob Philharmonic performs live with the Concert Chorale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 3
‘Cinderella’
The Moscow Festival Ballet, under the direction of Sergei Radchenko, performs the beloved classical ballet ‘Cinderella’ at the RiverCenter. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theater. $49. rivercenter.org
MARCH 4
Jordan Organ Concert
Schwob School of Music sponsors a concert on the Jordan Organ. 4:00 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. Music.columbusstate.edu
Peter Steiner, Trombone
Guest artist Peter Steiner performs a trombone concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Comments