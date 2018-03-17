Top Columbus Events | March 18-March 25

MARCH 17
CSU Discovery Day
Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 20-21
‘Motown the Musical’
Follow the story of Motown’s founder, Berry Gordy, from his early career in boxing to his journey as the music mogul behind famous acts like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $57-$62. Rivercenter.org
MARCH 24
‘The Carnival Live!’
Members of this bizarre ensemble have been seen on television shows like “America’s Got Talent” and in the pages of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” and the “Guinness Book of World Records.” See them perform mind-blowing stunts, jaw-dropping sights and thrills you have to see to believe in this family-friendly show. 8 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $40-$50. rivercenter.org
MARCH 25
Music City Trombone Duo
Guest artists from the Music City Trombone Duo live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Ongoing
‘From Swords to Plowshares: Metal Trench Art from World War I’
A glimpse into the world of “trench art” a term applied to any item made by soldiers, prisoners of war, or civilians from war material or any other material associated with armed conflict. Through July 15. Columbus Museum. 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
