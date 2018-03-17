The Bill Heard Theater.
The Bill Heard Theater. Courtesy of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
The Bill Heard Theater. Courtesy of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Living

Top Columbus Events | March 18-March 25

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

March 17, 2018 08:00 PM

MARCH 17

CSU Discovery Day

Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 20-21

‘Motown the Musical’

Follow the story of Motown’s founder, Berry Gordy, from his early career in boxing to his journey as the music mogul behind famous acts like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Heard Theatre. $57-$62. Rivercenter.org

MARCH 24

‘The Carnival Live!’

Members of this bizarre ensemble have been seen on television shows like “America’s Got Talent” and in the pages of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” and the “Guinness Book of World Records.” See them perform mind-blowing stunts, jaw-dropping sights and thrills you have to see to believe in this family-friendly show. 8 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $40-$50. rivercenter.org

MARCH 25

Music City Trombone Duo

Guest artists from the Music City Trombone Duo live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Ongoing

‘From Swords to Plowshares: Metal Trench Art from World War I’

A glimpse into the world of “trench art” a term applied to any item made by soldiers, prisoners of war, or civilians from war material or any other material associated with armed conflict. Through July 15. Columbus Museum. 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

