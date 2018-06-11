App review: PlantSnap Plant Identification is a terrific tool that helps kids identify flowers and plants

Parents need to know that PlantSnap Plant Identification helps identify plants or flowers using a single photo. The developers say the app is part of an effort to "catalog and recognize every plant species on the planet." After a user takes a photo of the plant or flower that they want to identify, the app generates the common names of potential options, and the likely percentage match of each. Users can accept or deny the app's suggestions. It also lists plants' species names and global locations. Users can save all of their snapshots in a self-made catalog. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the types of information collected and shared.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
To use PlantSnap Plant Identification register with an email or Facebook account. Watch the instructional video. After granting/denying permission to access your location, tap the "Snap" icon, get close to the leaves or flowers, and center them for correct analysis. Pinch or expand the image for best centering and fit. You can also identify plant images already saved on your phone. The app will identify the most likely plant and also give alternative choices. Select what result you think is best match and tap "accept" or if it doesn't match what you think it is, tap "decline." View the plants' scientific names and categories, origins, and most common locations.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This is a fun way to get to know more about plant life in your area or somewhere that you're visiting. That said, it's important to use PlantSnap Plant Identification according to instructions to get most accurate results, and it's important to note that this app is not foolproof. The percentage accuracy (often in the 30- to 40-percent range) on some plant identifications at the time of review isn't entirely reassuring. One really fun feature on the app is it saves when and where you took the plant photos, creating a personalized catalog of your flower and plant explorations. PlantSnap isn't a perfect identification or reference tool, but it's a fun and novel way to apply tech in order to learn more about the natural world.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 9 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Educational value: 3 out of 5
Ease of play: 4 out of 5
Violence: 0 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 0 out of 5
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android
Price: $3.99
Release date: April 22, 2018
Category: Education
Size: 168.60 MB
Publisher: PlantSnap, Inc.
Minimum software requirements: iOS 10.0 or later; Android 5.0 and up
