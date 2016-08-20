Faculty comes together for Trios by Brahms and Beethoven

The Trios by Brahms and Beethoven concert on Thursday will feature three faculty members from Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music.
Many patrons of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts have likely heard each of these artists play as soloists or in duets, but this is the first time clarinetist Lisa Oberlander, cellist Wendy Warner and pianist Alexander Kobrin have all played together as a trio.
The program for the trio’s concert consists of two masterworks for clarinet, cello and piano: Beethoven’s Trio in Bb Major Op. 11 and Brahms’ Trio in A minor Op. 114.
Warner said she will enjoy performing with her colleagues.
“I am very much looking forward to playing with Lisa and Alex,” she said. “The Brahms is one of my personal favorites in the chamber music repertoire, particularly the slow movement.”
Oberlander, Warner and Kobrin hardly make the average trio. They have at least one solo album apiece and have performed internationally as soloists for decades. On top of their individual careers as performing artists, they maintain full-time teaching schedules and are listed on faculty at some of the most prestigious summer music festivals in the world.
They are among the top artists in their field, and it’s a rare opportunity to see them onstage together.
Oberlander is excited about the concert’s repertoire as well.
“The two pieces, while written for the same instrumentation, could hardly be more different: Beethoven’s is from early in his career (1798) and is a mostly carefree and sunny work, while Brahms wrote his trio (1891) just a few years before his death — his work is heavy with melancholy and contemplation,” she said. “Brahms had actually retired from composing in 1890, but luckily he heard the orchestral clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld play and was inspired to come out of retirement and compose for him.”
The concert is free, and patrons should plan to arrive early. The concert is expected to run approximately an hour, with each masterwork lasting about 25 minutes.
If you go
What: Trios by Brahms and Beethoven
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: Free
Info: events.columbusstate.edu
