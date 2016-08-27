Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Aug. 28-Sept. 4

Sunday
Earl Coleman and Friends
Baritone Earl Coleman is joined by colleagues Susan Hoskins, piano and Wendy Warner, cello, to present an afternoon of music from England and the United States. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Jazz on the River
Enjoy a concert featuring regional and national jazz acts in this concert series downtown. 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Woodruff Park. Free. No outside alcohol or coolers. For more information, visit K92.7’s page on Facebook.
Tuesday
Book discussion with author Karen Branan
Author Karen Branan discusses her memoir entitled “The Family Tree: A Lynching in Georgia, A Legacy of Secrets and My Search for the Truth.” 5:30 p.m. Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway. Free. 706-243-2782 or www.cvlga.org.
Thursday
Composer Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon
Chamber works by Pulitzer prize nominee Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, guest artist, performing with Schwob faculty performers. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Sept. 1-4
‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
“Pinkalicious” can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. Her indulgence causes an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. 10 a.m. Sept. 1-3, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. Sept. 4. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th Street. Free. 706-507-8444
Sept. 2-4
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Enjoy live music, beach activities and hot air balloons at the annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival. 9 a.m. until dusk. Schedules and prices vary by day. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. 1.877.686.7114 or www.callawaygardens.com
