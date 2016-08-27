September Arts calendar

Sept. 1
Composer Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon
Chamber works by Pulitzer prize nominee Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, guest artist, performing with Schwob faculty performers. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Sept. 1-4
Pinkalicious the Musical
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. Her indulgence causes an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. 10 a.m. Sept. 1-3, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. Sept. 4. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th Street. Free. 706-507-8444
Sept. 8
Historic Columbus Anniversary
As part of the Historic Columbus Lunch and Lecture Series, “An Exploration of Columbus and Georgia History,” with Rabbi Beth Schwartz and panel. Noon. W.C. Bradley Co. Museum. Free. Lunch will be provided. Reservations required. 706-322-0756
Saturday, Sept. 10
Flutist Jonathan Snowden
Former principal flutists of the London Philharmonic Orchestra presents an evening of music for flute and piono. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Sunday, Sept. 11
Grandparent’s Day Celebration
Bring grandma and grandpa to the FDR State Park to play hands-on, interactive nature bingo games. 2-3:30 p.m. Meet wild animals. All ages welcome. Snack and drinks provided. $2 plus $5 parking. 706-663-4858
Sept. 12-13
Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.
Headlining this year’s event features Peyton Manning, five-time NFL MVP; Bonnie St. John, Olympic medalist and best-selling author; Marcus Luttrell, former Navy Seal and author of “Lone Survivor,” and Ajaypal Singh Banga, president and CEO of Mastercard. Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. 706-327-4522
Sept. 15
Poetry Reading
Poetry reading by Fernando Opere’s bilingual poetry reading. Carson McCullers Center, 1519 Start Ave. Free. www.mccullerscenter.org
Sept. 16
New Hot Country Concert
Featuring MO PITNEY, a rising star on the fast track to a career as a singer songwriter, will perform at The Phenix City Amphitheater. Visit his You Tube video on his performance at The Grand Ole Opry. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs or blankets. No pets or coolers. Concessions will be available, as well as adult beverages. 508 Dillingham St. $10 person; children 12 and under free. www.phenixcityal.us
Sept. 17
Beethoven’s Fifth
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of compositions by Beethoven featuring pianist Gilles Vonsattel playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37. The concert will end with Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
Sept. 18
Guitarist Andrew Zohn
Concert to recognize the establishment of The Joe and George Jeter Distinguished Chair in Guitar. Andrew Zohn performs an afternoon of solo guitar music. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Sept. 20
Breakaway
Robert Murray, trumpet great, performs an eclectic collaborative program with faculty colleagues. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Unelectable You
Join Second City and Slate for an evening of comedy and improvisation exploring the political landscape of our time. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. $39. rivercenter.org
Sept. 22-Oct. 9
Sister Act
This musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, 29-31, 6-8; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $15-$50. www.springeroperahouse.org
