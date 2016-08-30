Ex-etiquette: Kids vacation with dad, girlfriend; mom feels betrayed

Q: My ex has lived with a woman for about a year and a half. It was fine at first and I didn't mind, but they recently went on a trip with the kids, ages 8 and 11, and I realized this isn't ok with me - to the point where I feel my boys have betrayed me by going on an overnight with them. I don't want to even talk to them when they come home. I'm to the point where I want to tell them either choose me or her. In my mind a new woman will never be in my kid's family-ever - and the next time they go on vacation I think I should be included because I don't think it is right that she spend time with my children if I want to be there. What's good ex-etiquette?