Fall arts guide: A host of shows and concerts

SEPTEMBER
▪ Victory from Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience: National traveling exhibit based on the National Prisoner of War Museum in Andersonville. 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Jan. 21. National Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Dr. portcolumbus.org
▪ Lamar Baker: Selected Works on Paper: An ongoing exhibition, through Jan. 29. Woodruff Works on Paper Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. 706-748-2562 or www.columbusmuseum.com
▪ Turning of the Seasons: The Moulthrop Family and the Chattahoochee River Dams Project: An ongoing exhibit of wood-turned bowls, through Dec. 31. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. 706-748-2562 or www.columbusmuseum.com
▪ White Water Classic Concert: R&B legends Sir Charles, Willie Clayton and Cupid. 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Phenix City Amphitheater. $20 advance/$25 at gate. www.whitewaterclassic.com or the Phenix City Parks and Rec. office, 1500 Airport Rd. 334-291-4719
▪ Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show: Featuring over 100 vendors. All day, Sept. 9-11, Columbus Convention and Trade Center. $5 entry fee good for all three days.
▪ Flutist Jonathan Snowden: Piano music and flute from former principal flutist of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ New Hot Country Concert: Featuring Mo Pitney. 8 p.m. Sept. 16, The Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. $10 person; children 12 and under free. www.phenixcityal.us
▪ ‘Drawn to Landscape’ with Sally Bradley: Presented by CSU Department of Art. 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 16, The Island, Riverwalk Park. Free. israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.
▪ Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Fifth: Pianist Gilles Vonsattel plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, followed by Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
▪ Robert Murray, trumpet: Eclectic program with faculty colleagues. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSU Wind Ensemble: Season opens with guest soloist George Currna, bass trombonist of the New York Philharmonic. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Sister Act’: Based on hit 1992 film. Runs Sept. 22-Oct. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, 29-31, Oct. 6-8; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
▪ Needtobreathe: Grammy-nominated band from South Carolina. 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Sweetland Amphitheater, 110 Smith St., LaGrange, Ga. $30-60; tables of six $500-$725. Proceeds go to OneWorld Health.
▪ SoulFest: Featuring Shirely Murdock, TK Soul Terence Kimble, Shirley Brown, Pokeybear and Betty Wright. 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Columbus Civic Center. $37.50-$62.50. Parking $5. 1-800-745-3000
▪ CSU Wind Orchestra: Graduate student conductor John Kelly with faculty artists. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’: Middle-aged siblings share a home where they bicker and complain. Sister Masha arrives with her boy toy. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. Free. 706-507-8444
OCTOBER
▪ ‘Gordon Parks: Segregation Story’: 12 photographs from the 1956 photo essay entitled “The Restraints: Open and Hidden” by Gordon Parks. Runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 11. Yarbrough Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. columbusmuseum.com
▪ Dulcimer Jam: Appalachian lap dulcimer music and other acoustical instruments. 1-2 p.m. Oct. 1, FDR State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. Free. Parking $5. gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt
▪ ‘Elsewhere’: Landscape photography curated by Israel and Rylan Steele. Oct. 4 through Nov. 4, Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Art, 921 Front Ave. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ ‘Photographs from the Collection of MOCA GA’: Works by Atlanta-based artists from the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art. Oct. 4 through Nov. 4, Illges Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Art, 921 Front Ave. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ ‘Ain’t Bad: Vision to Reality’: Exhibit of photographs from the last five years of Ain’t Bad publications. Oct. 4 through Nov. 4, Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Art, 921 Front Ave. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ ‘You, Me, Us and Them: Portraits from the Do Good Fund Collection’: This exhibit focuses on ethnographical observations of people and the Southern culture, from the Do Good Fund. Oct. 4 through Nov. 4, W.C. Bradley Co. Museum, 1017 Front Avenue. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ Schwob Jazz Orchestra: This 18-piece large jazz ensemble presents contemporary and classic big band music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’: Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory. Runs Oct. 7-16. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
▪ Soprano Marcia Porter: Award-winning soprano Marcia Porter with collaborative pianist Valerie Trujillo. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSU Philharmonic: Season opener. 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Pinelands- Deep South’: Exhibit of photographs by Chuck Hemard focusing on the long leaf pine. Oct. 12 through Nov. 4. CSU Rankin Arts Photography Center, 1004 Broadway. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ ‘Every Five Minutes’: Group exhibition curated by Adam Forrester and Joshua Greer. Oct. 12 through Nov. 4. CSU Department of Art Seaboard Depot, ArtLab, 941 Front Avenue. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ Wendy Warner and Alexander Kobrin: Faculty artists present masterworks for cello and piano. 7:30 Oct. 13, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSO presents Mozart & Friends Festival Concert No. 1: David Odom on clarinet playing Mozart’s Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A Major. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
▪ Arts on the River: 21st annual fine art show offering a $1,200 top award. Works from all mediums including paintings, wood turnings and pottery. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 1100 block of Broadway. www.artsontheriver.com
▪ Eye South Keynote Speaker, Alec Soth: On the American tradition of ‘on-the-road-photography.’ 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Riverside Theater Complex, Mainstage, 6 West 10th Street.
▪ Kevin Whalen, Jazz Trumpet: Works by Duke Ellington and Billy Stroyhorn. Featuring Ben Weatherford, Paul Vaillancourt and Marc Miller. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Drawing with Silverpoint’ with Craig Drennen: A community drawing workshop hosted by CSU Department of Art. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 20, Room 133, CSU Department of Art Seaboard Depot, 941 Front Avenue. Free. Reserve your spot by contacting israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.
▪ Way Down Film Festival: Showcasing short films from around the world. Currently accepting submissions from film makers. Times vary. Oct. 21-22, Springer Opera House, 103 10th Street. $10-$75. waydownfilm.com
▪ CSO presents Mozart & Friends Festival Concert No. 2: In collaboration with Columbus State University’s Choral Union. Choral works from Respighi’s Ancient Airs & Dances, Suite III, Mozart’s Te Deum Laudamus, and an excerpt from Haydn’s Te Deum. Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
▪ Music for Guitar and Violin: Students of Andrew Zohn and Sergiu Schwartz perform chamber music spanning four centuries. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Reflections: African American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection’: An exhibit of over 50 works. Oct. 23 through Jan. 15. Third Floor Galleries, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
▪ Composer Ingrid Stolzel: Students and faculty present several works for chamber ensemble and choir. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Woodwind Student Chamber Recital: Chamber music from all eras. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free.www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Saxophone Studio Recital: Students of Joseph Girard. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSU Trumpet Ensemble: Trumpet Ensemble, featuring students of Robert Murray. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Pilobolus-Shadowland: Part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Broadway. $40.50-$47.50. boxoffice@rivercenter.org
▪ CSU Percussion Ensemble: Features faculty artist Joseph Girard, saxophone. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Voice Studio Recital: Students of Earl Coleman. 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
NOVEMBER
▪ Student Composers Concert: Works and premieres written by Schwob students. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Art with the Masters: Marina Dunbar: Local artist Marina Dunbar teaches watercolor techniques. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 3. Contact the Columbus Museum for pricing and availability. Register by October 27. columbusmuseum.com
▪ Art Factory in the Gallery Polaroid Portraits: Family-friendly workshop of selfies and playing dress up for Polariod portraits. 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4, Illges Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Art, 921 Front Avenue. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ Lunch and a Lecture: ‘Students Celebrate the Gordon Parks Project’: CSU art students Karolyn Turner, Victoria Dugger and Christopher Gass lecture on renowned photographer Gordon Parks. 12 p.m. Nov. 4, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd.
▪ ‘Everyman’: God sends Death to Everyman informing him that Good and Evil actions will be tallied like pluses and minuses. Runs Nov. 4-12. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 10 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 6. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. Free. events.columbusstate.edu
▪ Steeplechase: Annual horse race to benefit the arts in Columbus. Nov. 5, Callaway Gardens. Prices vary. steeplechaseatcallaway.org
▪ Mosaic Tile Workshop: Learn how to create art with mosaic tiles and a mosaic tile photo frame. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. Contact Columbus Museum for pricing and to register by Oct. 28. columbusmuseum.com
▪ Schwob Concerto Competition: Young musicians compete for a solo performance with the CSU Philharmonic. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ University Singers and Choral Union: Across the Vast Sky: The Music of Ola Gjeilo. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Flutist Alina Windell: With pianist Jeremy Samolesky and oboist Sue Tomkeiwicz. CSU’s Schwob School of Music. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Art and Architecture of Latin America’: Lecture by Michael Schreiffler. 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Riverside Theater, Mainstage, 6 West 10th Street. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ ‘Route 66’: A pedal-to-the-medal road trip down musical memory lane. Runs Nov. 10-20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, 17-19; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
▪ CSU Jazz Combos in Concert: Features the bebop compositions of Charlie Parker, as well as new student compositions and arrangements. 7-11 p.m. Nov. 11, The Loft, Uptown Columbus. Free.www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Fantasy in Lights: Famous annual holiday light show. Nightly Nov. 12 through Jan. 7. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. Prices and times vary. callawaygardens.com
▪ CSU Trombone Ensemble: Students of Bradley Palmer, two world-premiere performances. 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSU Wind Orchestra: Conducted by Jamie Nix. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Fractured’: Exhibit from sculptural artist Emily Elliott. Nov. 15 through Dec. 10. CSU Department of Art Seaboard Depot, ArtLab, 941 Front Avenue. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ Donald Sinta Quartet: First Prize Winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ The Doobie Brothers: Over 40 million albums sold. Four-time Grammy Award winners. 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Columbus Civic Center. Tickets $55-65. Parking $5. www.doobiebros.com
▪ CSU Wind Ensemble: 19th Annual Conductors Workshop. 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSO presents ‘Transcendental Brahms’: Music by Rochberg, Chopin and Brahms. Featured pianist Claire Huangci plays Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
▪ Music for Guitar and Voice: Students of Andrew Zohn and Kimberly Cone; Dian Lawler-Johnson and Michelle Debruyn will perform an evening of songs. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Trumpet Studio Recital: Members of Robert Murray’s trumpet studio. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Senior Thesis Exhibition: CSU Department of Art presents work by all graduating students. Nov. 29 through Dec. 10. Illges Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Art, 921 Front Ave. Free. https://art.columbusstate.edu
▪ Schwob Jazz Orchestra: Eighteen-piece large jazz ensemble under the direction of Kevin Whalen. 7-11 p.m. Nov. 30, The Loft, Uptown Columbus. Free.www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘Jingle Aargh the Way’: The “How I Became a Pirate” crew is back. Runs Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Showtimes: 9:30 and 11 a.m., Nov. 30; 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1-2; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3; and 2 p.m., Dec. 4. Free. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. Free. 706-507-8444
DECEMBER
▪ Piano Studio Recital: International prize-winning students from all over the world perform masterworks. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ CSO presents ‘American Icons’: A Pops Series concert. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org
Broadway Ball
▪ Broadway Ball: Celebrate CSU’s new dance program at this inaugural event featuring special guest and Tony Award Winner Ann Reinking. Dec. 2, RiverMill Event Centre, 3715 First Ave. Prices vary. For more information, call Kim Tucker at 706-507-8431.
▪ ‘The Little Mermaid’: Musical adaptation of Disney’s 1989 film. Runs Dec. 2-23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 8-10, 15-17, 21-23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
▪ CSU Philharmonic: World premier by student composer Andrew Markel. 4 p.m. Dec. 4, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Guitar Studio Recital: Students of Andrew Zohn perform classics from over five centuries of repertoire. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ Voices of the Valley Choral Concert: Children from all over the region come together under the direction of faculty member Michelle Herring. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
▪ ‘A Tuna Christmas’: The annual Yard Display Contest is once again threatened by the Christmas Phantom. Runs Dec. 8-23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 15-17, 19-23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
▪ Cantus Columbus: The professional chorus directed by William J. Bullock. This year’s concert will be the first featuring a harp. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. $34. www.rivercenter.org
▪ ‘A Christmas Carol’: The National Touring Production of Charles Dickens’ Family Holiday Class. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22, RiverCenter. Ticket prices vary. www.rivercenter.org
